Watch: Albert Pujols proves he is back, launches a ball into the audience against the Washington Nationals

Albert Pujols is officially back with the St. Louis Cardinals. The slugging first baseman signed a one-year contract and will finish out his career with the team.

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols arrived in style to Spring Training, being introduced after the first inning of Monday's game against the Houston Astros.

Allow me to reintroduce myself. @PujolsFive is back with the @Cardinals.

The introduction that Pujols got will be the first of many standing ovations he is bound to receive. Pujols started at DH for today's game against the Miami Marlins, and he already got his first base hit.

Albert Pujols love smashing baseballs!

Albert Pujols was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut on April 2, 2001, for the Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies.

Check out this video of his first career hit.

Pujols' stats are up there with some of the greatest to ever play the game. Over the course of his 21-year career, Pujols has compiled 3,301 hits, 679 home runs, 2,150 RBIs, and a .297 batting average.

Pujols' best years came while with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2001-2011. During this time he had 2,073 hits, 445 home runs, 1,329 RBI's, and a .328 batting average. This goes along with 10 All-Star Appearances, three MVPs, Rookie of the Year Award, six Silver Sluggers, and two Gold Glove awards.

One of his greatest single-game performances came in the 2011 World Series where he belted out three home runs in one game! Pujols played a critical role in both of the St. Louis Cardinals World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

Pujols needs just 21 home runs to reach the 700 mark and will be a story to watch this season.

The Pujols signing is not just a reunion/farewell tour. He provides the team with a solid right-handed bat off the bench or to DH. Pujols will most likely be used as a platoon player at DH against left-handed pitching. Look for Corey Dickerson and Pujols to share time at the DH position.

Pujols also brings many other tangibles outside of his playing ability. Pujols will be a great teacher/mentor for the younger players in the clubhouse and will likely play a key leadership role. Overall, the signing of Pujols will greatly benefit this year's Cardinals team in many different ways.

