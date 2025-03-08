  • home icon
Alec Bohm's girlfriend Erin Dolan poses in effortless gameday look featuring Phillies jersey

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 08, 2025 11:46 GMT
Alec Bohm
Alec Bohm's girlfriend Erin Dolan poses in effortless gameday look featuring Phillies jersey. Credit: Erin Dolan/Instagram

Just a month ago, sports analyst Erin Dolan made waves by attending Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party with Philadelphia Phillies star Alec Bohm. On Friday, Dolan shared her gameday outfit, rocking a light blue Phillies jersey featuring Bohm’s number 28 over a white textured henley top.

She paired it with classic light-wash denim jeans. Moreover, she accessorized with a sleek black crossbody bag, stacked bracelets and rings.

Dolan&#039;s Instagram story
Dolan's Instagram story

With that outfit, Dolan went to Clearwater, Florida, to watch the spring training game between the Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays. The former lost the game 5-4. Bohm made three plate appearances and got a hit in one of them.

Regarding their relationship, Dolan did an interview days before the Super Bowl, where she spilled the beans on their connection.

“Yes, I do date Alec Bohm,” Dolan said at Super Bowl Friday. “Having someone who’s in the same industry [and being able] to support each other is great, just because you deal with the same outside noise a lot of people don’t understand.”
Erin Dolan speaks on relationship approach with Alec Bohm

Adding further, Erin Dolan said at the moment the couple is keeping the relationship "low-key." She also praised the Phillies star for being with her during one of the finest moments of her career, which was to cover Super Bowl LIX.

“He’s coming to support me in my biggest moment, just like I would do the same for him,” Dolan added.
During the same interview, she predicted the Eagles would win the Super Bowl and prevent the Chiefs from doing a three-peat. Her prediction stood corrected as the Eagles crushed the Chiefs 40-22 to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

With their new relationship, expect to see the couple supporting each other often this coming season.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
