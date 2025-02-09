"Try to keep it low-key" - Phillies' Alec Bohm makes relationship known with sports analyst Erin Dolan during Fanatics’ Super Bowl party

Sports analyst Erin Dolan spilled the beans on her relationship with Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. They attended the Fanatics Super Bowl party hosted by Michael Rubin on Saturday in New Orleans.

With both of them arriving hand in hand, fans were intrigued if the two were dating. Shortly after, Dolan confirmed her relationship with the Phillies third baseman.

“Yes, I do date Alec Bohm,” Dolan said at the Super Bowl Friday. “Having someone who’s in the same industry [and being able] to support each other is great, just because you deal with the same outside noise a lot of people don’t understand.”

“We try to keep it low-key,” Dolan added.

Dolan will have Bohm accompanying her for the Super Bowl LIX game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday.

“He’s coming to support me in my biggest moment, just like I would do the same for him,” Dolan added.

Alec Bohm's girlfriend Erin Dolan makes her Super Bowl winner pick ahead of Chiefs vs Eagles action

A lot will be on the stakes when Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs will take on the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles under the brightest lights of the Super Bowl.

While the Chiefs will be looking to make history by winning three consecutive Super Bowls, the Eagles are seeking revenge after getting beaten at the same stage against the same team two years ago in Super Bowl LVII.

Ahead of the game, Alec Bohm's girlfriend Erin Dolan revealed who she expects to win.

"I'm picking the Eagles," Dolan told The Inquirer in an interview ahead of the Super Bowl. "I like other players for the Chiefs for player props and certain things, but I'm not going against the Eagles. They're hot right now ... The line's been moving in favor of them, so people are betting them."

The former PHL17 reporter will be covering her third Super Bowl on Sunday but it will be her first time covering the Eagles in the big game.

"I have been smiling for two weeks straight, I tear up during shows at times," she said.

With Bohm by her side, she expects to have a good time on Sunday.

