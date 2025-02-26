Alex Bregman drops 1-word message as he debuts Red Sox 2025 jersey in latest photoshoot

MLB All-Star Alex Bregman has joined the Boston Red Sox for the 2025 season after signing a three-year contract to keep him in the American League. Spring training has already begun for Bregman and the Red Sox, giving fans a glimpse at their newest star.

However, there are questions surrounding where Alex Bregman will play when the Red Sox begin the 2025 regular season, but he will be in the everyday lineup. On Tuesday, Bregman posted photos of him in his new uniform on Instagram and summed up his excitement with a perfect caption.

"Hype," Bregman wrote.

This will be Bregman's first time not playing for the Houston Astros. The Instagram post also shows the All-Star playing in a pickup game of baseball, and belting a long home run.

Multiple teams were interested in signing Bregman during the free agency period, but the Boston Red Sox made him the biggest offer. Bregman could move to a new position this season, or manager Alex Cora could keep him at third base.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Bregman has belted 191 home runs and has a career batting average of .272.

Alex Bregman believes Red Sox are built to win long-term

Money is one of the reasons why Alex Bregman chose the Boston Red Sox when deciding where to play for the 2025 season. He has won consistently throughout his career, and he wanted to choose a team that would allow him to be successful.

On Tuesday, Bregman told reporters he believes the Red Sox are built to have long-term success.

"If you look at the prospects in the minor leagues, if you look at the young talent in the big leagues, the veteran players in the big leagues, and the franchise players that you already have in Raffy and Jarren, I think this organization is set up to win, and that was one of the main reasons why I wanted to come here,” Bregman said, per 'Boston Sports Gordo.'

The Red Sox last made the postseason in 2021 but have made big moves this offseason to get in a better position. Bregman's addition will provide plenty of offense for the Red Sox and improve the defense in a big way.

