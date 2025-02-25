Alex Bregman reveals why he believes Red Sox are built to win long-term

Alex Bregman is the newest member of the Boston Red Sox as he signed a three-year contract with the team this offseason. The All-Star third baseman might be moving positions in 2025, but he will clearly provide a huge boost in the middle of that lineup.

There were a number of teams that made an offer to Bregman as he was one of the best free agents in the market. On Feb. 25, Alex Bregman gave some insight as to why he decided to sign with the Boston Red Sox.

"If you look at the prospects in the minor leagues, if you look at the young talent in the big leagues, the veteran players in the big leagues, and the franchise players that you already have in Raffy and Jarren, I think this organization is set up to win," he said, as per 'Boston Sports Gordo.' "And that was one of the main reasons why I wanted to come here.”

There is a chance that Bregman can opt-out after just one season, but this comment would make you think that he is going to play out his entire contract with Boston.

The 30-year-old is a two-time All-Star in the American League and also helped guide the Houston Astros to a pair of World Series titles.

Alex Bregman shares his thoughts on first impressions of new teammates

Alex Bregman is a proven veteran in Major League Baseball and he is also someone who knows a lot about the game. On Feb. 20, he joined the "Section 10" podcast with Jared Carrabis to talk about his first impressions of new teammates in Boston.

"You have franchise players like Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran that are just superstars — perennial All-Stars even. Jarren is the man," Alex Bregman said (31:37).

Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers are the rising stars for the Boston Red Sox, but they are also a team with plenty of veteran talent.

"Trevor (Story) is an All-Star. He's looking forward to showcase his skills and remain healthy throughout the year. Meanwhile, when you look across the room, you see the pitching staff, and you realize that they're set on winning."

The Boston Red Sox will be counting on a big season from Alex Bregman, but they will also need their other players to step up.

