Alex Bregman drops 2-word reaction to Jeremy Pena's shoutout for ex-Astros star's $120,000,000 Red Sox deal

The Boston Red Sox turned out to be the eventual winners in the extended race to sign Alex Bregman, although the player has not been officially unveiled as yet. The Red Sox signed Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract containing opt-outs at the end of each season.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena had shared a photograph of himself with his now-former teammate on social media upon learning the news. Alex Bregman responded with a two-word message and a photograph of the pair looking up at the two World Series championship pennants of the Astros.

(Image Source: Instagram)

"My brother," Bregman wrote underneath the photograph.

Until joining the Boston Red Sox this week, Alex Bregman had spent his entire nine-year major league career with the Houston Astros after he was picked up by the team in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. His tenure with the Astros had also coincided with the most successful period in the history of the franchise.

The Astros have reached the playoffs in each of the previous eight seasons. At the same time, Bregman made seven straight appearances in the American League Championship Series with the team. He also won four AL pennants and two World Series rings in 2017 and 2022.

Jeremy Pena had played alongside Alex Bregman in the Houston Astros team that won the Fall Classic in 2022. Despite being a rookie, Pena was outstanding in the postseason that year and won the ALCS MVP against the New York Yankees. He was also named the World Series MVP against the Philadelphia Phillies later on, becoming only the third rookie ever to take that honor.

Astros manager lauds Alex Bregman for his contribution to the franchise

Espada praised Bregman for his contributions to the Astros (Image Source: IMAGN)

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada offered his reaction to the media after it was confirmed that Alex Bregman would not be returning to the team for the start of the upcoming season. Espada did not show any bitterness at the news and instead lauded Bregman for his achievements in an Astros uniform.

“I’m happy for Alex… just happy for him,” Espada said in an interview with MLB Network.

“What Alex did for our organization, I will never forget the impact that he had," he added.

Besides the two World Series triumphs, Bregman also made two All-Star Game appearances with Astros and two top-5 finishes for the AL MVP. He collected a Gold Glove at third base last season to add to his Silver Slugger Award from 2019.

