Alex Bregman gives a nod to Red Sox teammate Jarren Duran's sweet tribute at youth baseball club in Mexico

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman took to social media to give a nod to teammate Jarren Duran’s tribute.

In an IG post, Duran shared a picture of himself wearing a black, sleeveless shirt with a picture of a baseball player and the word “Bregman” spelled across his chest.

Here’s a look at Duran’s tribute as shared by Bregman:

Alex Bregman approves Red Sox teammate Jarren Duran's sweet tribute at youth baseball club in Mexico - Source: IG

In the caption, Duran’s original post reads

“¡Viva México!”

The Spanish-language caption is a shout-out to the country of Mexico as the Red Sox played a two-game set in Monterrey, Mexico ahead of Opening Day. The Red Sox faced the Sultanes de Monterrey before heading north for the start of the 2025 season.

In the meantime, Bregman and Duran found a minute to have some fun before getting down to the serious business of competing for the AL East crown and a shot at the 2025 World Series.

Alex Bregman and Red Sox had “awesome” experience in Mexico series

Alex Bregman and his Red Sox teammates played a two-game exhibition series against the Sultanes the Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, as part of their final tune-up of the spring. The Red Sox split the series with the Sultanes. The Mexican squad took the first game 10-1, with the Red Sox winning the second game 12-8.

It was a positive experience for the Red Sox with Alex Bregman saying:

“It was great. The crowds were awesome. Energy in the ballpark is great.”

The positive comments underscored just how much the team enjoyed the experience. Bregman added the following thoughts:

“It's a good way to get started and lead into Opening Day with that kind of energy that's going to be in a big league ballpark in Texas.”

Bregman’s thoughts express his gratitude for the Mexican fans’ appreciation. Baseball is a popular sport in Mexico. As such, having the opportunity to welcome stars like Alex Bregman makes the experience that much more enjoyable for fans.

The Red Sox will hold their home opener on April 4 as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals. The Sox will play the Cardinals and the Toronto Blue Jays as part of their season-opening homestand.

