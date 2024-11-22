"Alex Bregman is a guy I can see wanting more than $150M, $180M" - MLB insider explains if Astros star could bag $350M deal like Manny Machado

Alex Bregman comes into the offseason as an interesting free agent. He and the Houston Astros could not get an extension done making him the top third baseman on the open market.

While many project the slugger to get a contract upward of $150 million, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes that number is too low. With Scott Boras as his agent, Rosenthal sees Bregman trying to land an 11-year, $350 million contract.

That is the deal that San Diego Padres star Manny Machado signed in 2023. Rosenthal explains why that deal may not be all too bad during a recent airing of Foul Territory.

"When y0u break those two guys down, it's closer than you might think and Machado obviously is Machado. He's an elite defender and he's a great player, but in many ways, so is Bregman," said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal believes both players compare very similarly. Bregman and Machado have great bats alongside a good glove to back that up.

"He is a guy I can see wanting more than the $150 to $180 [million] when Manny got $350 [million]. Now, I'm not saying that's what he is looking for, I don't know what he's looking for, but I suspect that he sees himself and Boras sees him as that kind of player" said Rosenthal.

The Astros offered Alex Bregman a new contract, but will that be enough?

Houston Astros - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

While Juan Soto is the most-hyped free agent in this class, fans will want to pay attention to Alex Bregman. He has the skill set to instantly boost a team's lineup for the 2025 season.

He played in 145 games this past season, hitting .260/.315/.435 with 26 home runs and 75 runs batted in. Bregman was a large part of the Astros' taking home another AL West championship.

Houston would love to have that production back and has already made an offer. The terms of this offer have not been disclosed, but fans should be happy seeing their team looking to secure their slugger.

Outside of the 'Stros, the New York Mets are also a team fans will want to pay attention to. While they are hard at work trying to land Soto, they do have a hole at third base they could address if they can't sign Soto.

The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox are two other clubs fans will want to pay attention to as well.

