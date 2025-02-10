Alex Bregman Hot Stove Rumors: Tigers, AL East and AL West teams offer 4-year deals while Cubs hesitate on length

As players begin to report for Spring Training, Alex Bregman remains without a team. He was one of the biggest players in free agency and is still the biggest name available on the market. That could change soon as several teams have reportedly offered multi-year deals.

Bregman has had his fair share of suitors this offseason but no one has met his asking price; however, he has remained patient. This is reminiscent of 2023 when several big names like Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell went untouched until Spring Training began.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to USA Today insider Bob Nightengale on Monday, the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers have all made four-year offers to the all-star third baseman, while the Chicago Cubs are hesitant to offer him that long of a contract.

"The Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and the Houston Astros have all made offers of at least four years to Bregman, but no one has been willing to meet his asking price," Boston Sports Gordo tweeted, per Nightengale.

All three teams have had interest in Bregman all offseason, but none of them have offered him what he'd like to be paid.

Cubs don't anticipate an Alex Bregman addition

As other teams continue to ramp up their pursuit of Alex Bregman, the Chicago Cubs could be tapping out. They're still interested, but the chances of a signing grow slimmer with each passing day.

Alex Bregman may not be headed to the Windy City (Imagn)

According to Bob Nightengale, the idea that Chicago isn't finished may be a little far-fetched.

"Unclear," Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said on Monday, via USA Today. "I think you always look for opportunity, but right now we're going to focus on the guys we have in camp. That’s the plan."

Cubs veteran starter Matthew Boyd said that Bregman would make any team an instant contender, but it remains to be seen if that will be true of his team. Chicago also added Kyle Tucker in the offseason and traded Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback