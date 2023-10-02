The Houston Astros sealed the deal by emphatically clinching the AL West crown on the last game day, and Alex Bregman was wilding it out with his fellow teammates in the clubhouse. A Kanye West quote reverberated inside the clubhouse when Alex took charge of giving a comically rousing speech.

""People were wondering what it was gonna be like if the 'Stros didn't win the division... I guess we'll never know" - MLBONFOX

In 2005, during the 47th Grammy Awards, Kane West was nominated for the best rap song, the best rap album, and the best rap artist of the year. Against all odds, Kanye's album College Dropout won the Grammy for best rap album of the year. Kanye, in his white suit attire, approached the stage to collect his award and said a sentence that reverberates among the masses even now.

"Alex Bregman: “Everybody wondered what it’d be like if the Astros didnt win the AL West…" - astros_memes

The Texas Rangers were ahead of the Astros by one game heading into Sunday's AL West matchup. In their season finale on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners blanked the Rangers 1-0 thanks to assistance from a division opponent. While everything was going on, Houston thrashed Arizona 8-1, sweeping the Diamondbacks and earning a bye in the American League playoffs.

With identical 90-72 records, the Astros and Rangers share the season's top spot. Houston has won nine out of the team's 13 games against Texas, and because of this, the Astros are the division champions for the third consecutive year.

"THE HOUSTON ASTROS ARE AL WEST CHAMPIONS YET AGAIN" - MLBONFOX

Alex Bregman and the Astros will be looking to repeat last year's feat

Alex Bregman and the gang have a whole week off, as they will not participate in the AL Wild Card Series and will play the ALDS at home. The AL Wild Card matchup will feature them and the victor of this week's Minnesota Twins-Toronto Blue Jays matchup, which will be played at Target Field.

"Welcome to October baseball" - astros

The best-of-three series between the Rangers and Rays will take place in Tampa Bay. The Baltimore Orioles, the best team in the AL, will host the series winner. Now that they have a week off, the Astros can rest their pitching staff and get ready for the ALDS. The next game is not until Saturday.

Over the past seven seasons, the Houston Astros have won the AL West six times. Only in 2020, during the COVID-19-shortened season, did the club fail to win the division championship. The Astros have failed to make it to the playoffs since 2016.

"GAME 162 CHAOS. The Astros take the AL West from the Rangers!" - MLBMetrics

The Astros battled for their playoff lives in September after going 2-7 against the A's and Royals. The Astros had been chasing the Rangers all season before taking over first place on Aug. 29. The baseball team has now emerged victorious and is aiming to defend its 2022 championship throughout the postseason.