Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran and more Red Sox stars reveal their favorite movies

A host of Boston Red Sox players, including All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran and their new third baseman Alex Bregman, disclosed their favorite movies of all time as part of a preseason social media exercise. To some surprise, the choices from the two stars were profoundly different. However, there were two particular movies that have seemingly struck deeply with a few Red Sox players.

Ad

The Boston Red Sox have been conducting an intriguing exercise for social media purposes at their spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida. The players are asked to answer a question in the tunnel as they are making their way to the field from the dressing room for practice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The latest episode required the Red Sox players to name their favorite movies. The fun clip was posted on X this weekend with some interesting answers being revealed.

Alex Bregman, being the first one to get to the field, started it off.

"The Hangover," he said.

Jarren Duran came in shortly afterwards.

"Lilo and Stitch," he answered with a sheepish grin.

Meanwhile, Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida went for an old classic in the action genre.

Ad

"The Terminator," he answered.

Meanwhile, right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock kept looking at the camera for a long time until he finally answered, "The Departed."

The Shawshank Redemption ultimately proved to be the most popular one, with a trio of relief pitchers in Isaiah Campbell, Quinn Priester and Greg Weissert voting for it.

"I’ve loved every second so far": Alex Bregman on being a Red Sox player

Alex Bregman becomes one of the top earners in the MLB following his move to the Red Sox (Image Source: IMAGN)

Alex Bregman had to go through a lengthy and arduous negotiation process as he had remained unsigned in the open market despite coming into the offseason as one of the most coveted free agents. Still, his patience and perseverance were well rewarded after signing a three-year, $40 million contract with the Boston Red Sox last month, with opt-outs at the end of each season.

Ad

Bregman discussed his experience with the Red Sox organization in an interview with The Boston Globe this weekend.

"I feel definitely settled in, and it’s been in large part due to the people in this organization, from the coaches and the players and people in the front office." he said. "It’s definitely been awesome, and I’ve gotten to know a lot of people really quickly here, and have really enjoyed my time so far. I’ve loved it. I’ve loved every second so far."

Alex Bregman had spent the first nine years of his career as a cornerstone of the Houston Astros team in the finest decade for the franchise. He is regarded as one of the most consistent third basemen in the MLB and picked up two World Series titles during his time with the Astros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback