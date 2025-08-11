"Alex Bregman joins the team, and this happens" - MLB fans drag Astros sign-stealing scandal over Red Sox coach’s pitch-tipping clip

Boston Red Sox's matchup against the San Diego Padres in the second game of the series on the weekend caught the attention of MLB fans after a controversial incident.
During the ninth inning of the game with the scores tied 4-4, a Red Sox coach was seen analyzing Padres reliever Robert Suarez's setup and relaying it to the players with former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman at the plate.
While the Red Sox's strategy was within the MLB rules, fans mentioned the Astros' sign stealing scandal from 2017 that involved Bregman and current coach Alex Cora.
"Bregman joins the team and this happens."
"How is that any different than banging trash cans? And you know what the common thread between the two is? Alex Cora, the architect of the scandal in Houston and in Boston and continuing today. ... But keep booing Altuve, who didn't cheat."
"This is why Alex Bregman wanted to go play for Alex Cora again. Cora (and Beltran) were the ring leaders in the Astros sign stealing scandal and Bregman used it more than anybody. (Altuve didn't use it at all.)"
The backlash continued from fans.
Alex Bregman went 3-for-4 on the night, but it wasn't enough to secure a win as the Padres came from behind to win 6-4 in the 10th inning.
Alex Cora praised Alex Bregman's impact on Red Sox clubhouse
The Red Sox have benefitted with the arrival of Alex Bregman in the offseason as the AL East team are projected to make the postseason for the first time since 2021. He helped the Astros to two World Series titles and knows what it takes to make it to the playoffs.
Alex Cora hailed the former Astros star's impact in the clubhouse in his first season with the team.
“This kid, all he knows about August and September is [being in a pennant race],” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “I think he's impacting the guys in that clubhouse in terms of, ‘Stay in the moment, don't get ahead of yourself, don’t look around. Just stay here in the moment.’
However, Alex Bregman will be the center of attraction this week when he travels to Houston to face his former team for the first time since signing for the Red Sox.