Alex Bregman makes feelings known on Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia’s pitch to join Boston

Alex Bregman signed a three-year contract with the Boston Red Sox last week, ending months of drama surrounding his free agency. Bregman has played his entire nine-year career with the Houston Astros, winning two World Series.

Ad

Alex Bregman is an All-Star, and he essentially had his pick when it came to deciding where he would be playing next. He ultimately liked the offer from the Red Sox the best, but there were other factors that he considered when picking Boston.

During his introductory press conference on Saturday, Bregman noted that Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia reached out and tried to get him to sign with Boston.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My favorite player, Dustin Pedroia did. He reached out a few times this offseason." -Alex Bregman on being recruited.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dustin Pedroia is a retired infielder who helped lead the Boston Red Sox to two World Series championships (2007, 2013). Alex Bregman has often noted that Pedroia was his favorite player growing up, and now he will be wearing the same uniform.

Bregman went on to describe what Pedroia said in their conversations to help get him to Boston.

"Talked to me about how special it was to be a part of the Boston Red Sox. It was pretty cool to talk to him as well as so many other former players here in Boston."

Ad

There are big expectations for Bregman to deliver during the 2025 season. The third baseman had 26 home runs with 75 RBIs with the Astros last season.

Alex Bregman pens emotional message as he says goodbye to Houston

Alex Bregman made it known that he preferred to return to the Houston Astros as he was very comfortable in that organization. When he finally opted to go to another franchise, Bregman thanked the organization and his teammates in an emotional Instagram post.

Ad

“To the Astros Organization —thank you for believing in me, for pushing me to be my best, and for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. To my teammates—you made every day at the ballpark unforgettable, and I will always cherish the memories we created together, both on and off the field.”

Ad

Bregman also thanked the fans and the city of Houston in his post, and he will be back as a visitor during the 2025 MLB season. The Astros are slated to face the Red Sox six times this season, all in the month of August. Houston will travel to Boston on Aug. 1-3 before hosting Bregman and his new team on Aug. 11-13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback