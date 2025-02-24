Alex Bregman making "Aaron Judge money" makes sense for 2x Mariners All-Star

It's surprising to hear, but Alex Bregman and Aaron Judge will be earning the same salary for the 2025 season. Judge's $40 million salary (part of his nine year, $360 million deal) is similar to what Bregman will be making on his three-year, $120 million deal signed this offseason with the Boston Red Sox.

Bregman had an incredible stint with the Astros, with four World Series appearances and two titles. He's a two-time All-Star as opposed to Judge, who while doesn't have a World Series title to boast about but is a two-time AL MVP.

On Sunday, former Seattle Mariners two-time All-Star Bret Boone analyzed Bregman's contract with the Red Sox.

"The more I looked at this deal, then I saw the $120 million—$40 million a year—I thought, 'That's an awful lot for an Alex Bregman,'" Boone said (12:14 onwards). "You know, he's coming off good years, but he's definitely not making Aaron Judge-type money. He's not an Aaron Judge."

Boone defended the money Bregman will be earning and the exploits he could bring to the hitter-friendly park in Fenway.

"But the more I thought about it—his postseason success—and then I looked at his numbers recently: he hit 25 home runs, then 26 home runs the last two years, with 98 and 75 RBIs, respectively," Boone added.

"And then you factor in his postseason performance at Fenway Park — I started to like the deal a lot more."

Alex Bregman launches a home run on spring training debut

Alex Bregman didn't need a second invitation to announce his arrival at the Red Sox. Making his spring training debut on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the third baseman went the distance over the left field wall in the bottom of the second inning off pitcher Andrew Bash.

Bregman also added two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

With Bregman in the lineup, questions arise about where he could be playing on the field. The Red Sox have Rafael Devers to play third. Moreover, Devers has shut down those claiming that he will have to vacate third base for Bregman.

In Devers' absence, Bregman played third on Sunday in the spring training game. It remains to be seen how manager Alex Cora handles the situation.

