Alex Bregman narrates LSU women’s basketball’s electrifying hype video ft. Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams & others

Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman was a collegiate superstar at Louisiana State University and remains a big fan of the Tigers. Bregman is busy getting ready for the 2025 MLB season, but he had some free time to help out his alma mater.

The LSU women's basketball team is getting ready to start their journey in the NCAA tournament, and Bregman helped narrate their hype video. LSU Women's Basketball shared the video on its Instagram page featuring Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, and others, providing an apt caption:

"The clock is ticking. The time is now ⏰"

There are highlights of the women's basketball team playing in the background, while Alex Bregman provides the motivational words.

"That clock is funny man, it just keeps moving. Every second, every minute, every hour. No matter how much you try to stop it, it just keeps moving. So why let it go to waste? You either make it your friend, or let it pass you by. You either seize the opportunity, or watch it disappear. Some call that pressure, we call it a privilege," Bregman says

"When you're up against the clock, when your backs against the wall, when everything is on the line, that's where winners are made. That's where champions are crowned. We've put int he time. Our work has been deliberate, and our swagger has been different. Time is ticking. The clock is running out. Who are you going to be? That's for time to tell."

After the video was posted, Alex Bregman also provided a comment to show his support for the team.

"Let’s geaux 🔥 " @abreg_1 commented

@abreg_1 comment on @lsuwbkb post

Alex Bregman gives thoughts on Red Sox long term success

Alex Bregman had several suitors in free agency but ultimately chose to sign with the Boston Red Sox. On Feb. 25, Bregman gave some insight as to why he decided to sign with the Red Sox as opposed to other teams.

"If you look at the prospects in the minor leagues, if you look at the young talent in the big leagues, the veteran players in the big leagues, and the franchise players that you already have in Raffy and Jarren, I think this organization is set up to win," he said, as per Boston Sports Gordo."And that was one of the main reasons why I wanted to come here.”

Bregman will keep an eye on and cheer for the LSU women's basketball team while gearing up for his first season with the Boston Red Sox.

