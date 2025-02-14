Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran-led Red Sox offense gets honest verdict from Justin Verlander's brother

Alex Bregman will finally play for a team not named Houston Astros. After nine years in Houston, the third baseman is headed to AL East, signing with the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million, deal with opt-outs and huge deferrals in place.

Bregman joins a star-studded offense that includes names like Rafael Devers, Trevor Story and Jarren Duran. Is that enough? Justin Verlander's brother certainly thinks so.

During Thursday's episode of Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander, the analyst analyzed the lineup of the Red Sox and found them competing toe-to-toe with the likes of AL East teams like the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

"This is a good team," Verlander said (17:50 onwards). "Offensively, really strong at the top. I do think there might be a little bit of a drop-off when you get to spots 7-8-9 in the lineup — maybe a lack of depth there. But overall, this offense is going to be really, really fun with Bregman, Devers, Jarren Duran. A+ offseason.

"The Red Sox took themselves from a .500 team—non-competitive in the AL East — to a place where I now say, I think this team can win the AL East."

Verlander also highlighted that the Red Sox needed a right-handed bat like Alex Bregman who could set off weak production from Masataka Yoshida against left-handed pitchers.

"But look at Yoshida last year: He hit .310 against right-handed pitching. He hit just .192 against left-handed pitching," Verlander said.

"You want to talk about a lineup that desperately needed a right-handed bat that rakes against lefties? This is the perfect fit and addition for the Boston Red Sox. Alex Bregman is that guy. I love the pickup."

Ben Verlander addresses Alex Bregman's potential fit in defensive setup

Alex Bregman's signing will also put Boston scratching their head on where to place him. Rafael Devers was the starting third baseman last season, so there's a possibility of him or Bregman changing position this year.

Ben Verlander delved into the plan on how the Red Sox could sort their infield positioning after signing Alex Bregman.

"I think they'll rotate the DH spot," Verlander said. "The plan, it seems, is for Alex Bregman to play second base, Rafael Devers to stay at third, Tristan Casas at first, and a healthy Trevor Story at shortstop—for as long as he stays healthy."

However, if it were up to Verlander, he'd rather go with a little different outlook.

"My solution? At least in the short term, put Bregman at third base, move Devers to first, DH Casas, and put Yoshida back in left field," Verlander added.

"Just tell him, 'Hey, the Green Monster is there. Anything over your head—turn around and see if it's going to bounce back to you or be a homer.'"

It will be important for the Red Sox that Bregman can keep up with his production, as they look to compete for the division title with the Yankees.

