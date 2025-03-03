Alex Bregman's 'arrogance' will help him reach great heights at Red Sox, claims MLB insider

The Boston Red Sox made a number of notable additions this offseason, however the signing of Alex Bregman could be one of the most impactful this year. A two-time World Series champion with the Houston Astros, Bregman is a proven winner who has already made his presence known in the Red Sox clubhouse.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The veteran third baseman signed a three-year, opt-out laden $120 million to join the Boston Red Sox this season and even though he could be around for only one year, he is already impressing. MLB insider Tim Kurkjian spoke about Alex Bregman on the latest episode of Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, providing an insight on how the new superstar has already presented himself with his new club.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In his first day in camp, he had a locker on somewhere else in the clubhouse and the next day he moved it so he could sit right next to those guys (Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell, and Roman Anthony). This is what leaders do and Alex Bregman is a leader because of his winning background," Krukjian explained.

Ad

The Boston Red Sox have several of the top prospects in Major League Baseball in the form of Campbell, Mayer, and Campbell, and the fact that Bregman is working closely with them says alot about the two-time All-Star. It's not only the leadership of Bregman that Kurkjian believes will benefit him in Boston but also his attitude, which should endear him to his new fanbase.

"The arrogance of Alex Bregman, which is a compliment by the way, is going to play beautifully here in Boston. He's going to show those young guys that you'd better have some cockiness to you if you're going to succeed in this game and uo'd certainly better have it playing here in Boston," Kurkjian continued.

Ad

With Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, and Triston Casas already on the roster, there is a chance that the addition of Bregman this offseason might limit the opportunities of players such as Kristian Campbell, the lessons he can learn from a winner like Bregman could be invaluable.

Alex Bregman has been as impressive on the field this spring as he has been off of it

It's clear that Alex Bregman has already won over a number of his new teammates for his personality and actions off the field, however, given his early production, he is proving himself on the field as well. The 30-year-old has been excellent so far throughout Spring Training, proving yet again why he could be considered one of the best free agent signings this offseason.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Through 11 at-bats so far this spring with his new club, Bregman has posted a .455 batting average with a home run, 6 RBIs, and a whopping 1.247 OPS. Even though it is a small sample size, things have looked good early for the superstar infielder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback