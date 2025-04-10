Alex Bregman's father Sam launches congressional bid with sharp message for Elon Musk, Donald Trump & radical left

Boston Red Sox slugger Alex Bregman's father, Sam, is a District Attorney of Bernalillo County. He has served here since 2023 after being appointed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

He has spent much of his career fighting for those in New Mexico, practicing both criminal and civil law. However, he is now looking to serve his community in a different way.

Sam announced his bid recently for New Mexico governor. During his announcement, he sent direct shots at Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the Republican Party.

"New Mexico is under attack by Elon Musk, his puppet Donald Trump and the Republicans in Washington," said Sam.

The Red Sox slugger's father made it clear that he wanted his community to be safe and would focus on putting violent gang members away. He also took a direct shot at the radical left, who he believes are further dividing us.

"It's the intolerance of the radical left that has divided our party. At a time when we need everyone to unite and fight against Trump.Whether it's them, or the MAGA extremists, they've all hijacked our politics leaving everyday New Mexicans in the dust" he added.

Bregman will face off against Debra Haaland. Haaland served as Biden's Interior secretary from his time in office. It is believed that either one of these two will win the 2026 race.

Alex Bregman has been electric for his new club as his father bids for NM Governor

Boston Red Sox - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

While his father, Sam, is embarking on a new journey, Alex Bregman is currently in the middle of his. This is his first season with the Red Sox, and he has been more than impressive.

After spending nine years with the Houston Astros, Bregman became a free agent. He spent some time on the open market before settling on a three-year, $120 million contract.

He has played in all 13 games so far, hitting .291/.322/.491 with five doubles, two home runs, and 11 runs batted in. On Sunday, he went 4-for-5 with six runs batted in in Boston's big win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bregman is seeing the ball well this year, and must keep at it if he wants to find himself playing postseason baseball in October. With the way the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Toronto Blue Jays look, the AL East could be the toughest division this season.

