Alex Bregman's pregnant wife reveals her delivery month plans, and the Red Sox star doesn’t miss the chance to add a touch of humor

Alex Bregman and his family are in the middle of their new adventure. After spending his first nine years with the Houston Astros, he signed a new deal this past winter with the Boston Red Sox.

Ad

However, that is not the only new thing the Bregman family had to prepare for. They are expecting their second child soon after Reagan made the announcement back in October.

Reagan is getting closer and closer to birth, and she could not be more excited. She posted a collage of photos of herself and her experience over the last few days.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's baby month and nesting mode is in full swing" said Reagan.

Ad

Trending

Reagan Bregman's Instagram

Reagan Bregman's Instagram

Reagan Bregman's Instagram

Reagan is more than ready to have her second baby. She is embracing her bump and getting the home ready for their second boy. Their firstborn, Knox, will soon be a big brother.

Ad

Reagan Bregman's Instagram

Reagan Bregman's Instagram

"Hot mama of 2 (soon) " said Alex Bregman.

Ad

Reagan Bregman's Instagram

The Red Sox slugger could not let that post go without adding a touch of humor. He commented on his wife's post, giving her an extra boost of confidence in which Reagan appreciated.

Ad

Alex Bregman delivers big in his first plate appearance at Fenway while his wife prepares for her delivery

Boston Red Sox - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

The Red Sox have started their season on the road. They have played seven games on the road before having their first home series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Ad

Erick Fedde was given the ball to start the game for the Cardinals. During the first inning, Alex Bregman tattooed a double to left field, scoring Jarrren Duran in his first plate appearance at Fenway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later that inning, Trevor Story hit a two-run home run, and then Wilyer Abreu hit one right after. It was a great start for the home crowd, who have been waiting to see their team play at home this season.

Fans should especially be happy to see Rafael Devers finding his swing again. He started off the season going 0-for-21 before finding his first hit of the season on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

He got two hits on Wednesday, and followed that up with another on Thursday. He got a base hit on Friday, extending his hitting streak to three games now, which has to be a big weight off Devers' shoulders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More