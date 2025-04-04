Alex Bregman's pregnant wife reveals her delivery month plans, and the Red Sox star doesn’t miss the chance to add a touch of humor

Alex Bregman and his family are in the middle of their new adventure. After spending his first nine years with the Houston Astros, he signed a new deal this past winter with the Boston Red Sox.
However, that is not the only new thing the Bregman family had to prepare for. They are expecting their second child soon after Reagan made the announcement back in October.
Reagan is getting closer and closer to birth, and she could not be more excited. She posted a collage of photos of herself and her experience over the last few days.
"It's baby month and nesting mode is in full swing" said Reagan.
Reagan is more than ready to have her second baby. She is embracing her bump and getting the home ready for their second boy. Their firstborn, Knox, will soon be a big brother.
"Hot mama of 2 (soon) " said Alex Bregman.
The Red Sox slugger could not let that post go without adding a touch of humor. He commented on his wife's post, giving her an extra boost of confidence in which Reagan appreciated.
Alex Bregman delivers big in his first plate appearance at Fenway while his wife prepares for her delivery
The Red Sox have started their season on the road. They have played seven games on the road before having their first home series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
Erick Fedde was given the ball to start the game for the Cardinals. During the first inning, Alex Bregman tattooed a double to left field, scoring Jarrren Duran in his first plate appearance at Fenway.
Later that inning, Trevor Story hit a two-run home run, and then Wilyer Abreu hit one right after. It was a great start for the home crowd, who have been waiting to see their team play at home this season.
Fans should especially be happy to see Rafael Devers finding his swing again. He started off the season going 0-for-21 before finding his first hit of the season on Wednesday.
He got two hits on Wednesday, and followed that up with another on Thursday. He got a base hit on Friday, extending his hitting streak to three games now, which has to be a big weight off Devers' shoulders.