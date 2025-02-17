Alex Bregman's Red Sox teammate Rafael Devers drops blunt 1-word reaction to making adjustments for ex-Astros star

All MLB teams have already reported for training camp. However, the biggest story in baseball is Alex Bregman signing with the Boston Red Sox. The two-time World Series champion ended his long-lasting free agency last week, officially choosing the Boston Red Sox over several different clubs that were pursuing his signature.

Despite being linked to the likes of the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and even a return to the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman ultimately decided to take his talents to Fenway Park. The third baseman signed a three-year, $120 million deal to join Boston with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

While Alex Bregman will undoubtedly be a significant boost to the Red Sox lineup, there have been questions about the team's defensive alignment. Jeff Passan reported that Bregman is expected to play second base, while manager Alex Cora has remained non-committal.

This has led to questions surrounding Rafael Devers remaining at third base, with first base of DH being an option. That being said, Devers made it clear that he does not intend to become a designated hitter to allow Bregman to play his natural position.

"No," Devers said when asked about if he would move to DH.

Rafael Devers did not beat around the bush when it came to moving to DH to accommodate Bregman. The 28-year-old has spent his entire 8-year MLB career with the Boston Red Sox, playing only 6 defensive innings at any other position. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out. However, it could create some competition throughout Spring Training, which could pay dividends for the club.

Boston Red Sox top prospect Kristian Campbell could add another question to Alex Bregman's defensive position with the club

Even though there is a chance that Bregman could move to second base for the Boston Red Sox in 2025, the team does have a few intriguing young players who could make their case for playing time.

Kristian Campbell and Vaughn Grissom are both interesting young players looking to establish themselves at the highest level. If Alex Cora were to put Bregman at second base, this could dramatically cut down the opportunities for both Campbell and Grissom, which could have long-term repercussions.

It will be interesting to see how everything plays out between Devers, Bregman, Campbell, and Grissom, however, having too much talent tends to be a good problem to have. It could be a big season for the Boston Red Sox if everything clicks.

