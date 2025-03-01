Alex Bregman’s son Knox enjoys Spring Training fun with Red Sox star and mom Reagan in heartwarming moments

After spending the last nine seasons with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman has now joined the Boston Red Sox. The slugger agreed to a three-year, 4120 million deal this past offseason.

Bregman has already made his spring debut, hitting a home run earlier in the week. He seems comfortable in his new surroundings, and so does the rest of his family.

Bregman, his wife Reagan, and their son Knox were enjoying themselves at the ballpark on Saturday. Boston hosted the Fenway Masters tournament at JetBlue Park, which is a nine-hole foursome inside the stadium.

"Down to bringing one diaper in my bag these days" said Reagan.

Reagan Bregman's Instagram

Knox is two years old and still in his potty training stages. However, Reagan is more than happy to only have to keep one diaper on hand when they go out in public.

Reagan Bregman's Instagram

Knox was able to spend some quality time with his dad in the outfield. The young slugger is getting ready to follow in his dad's footsteps, except Knox hits from the left-hand side.

Questions surround Alex Bregman as regular season approaches

Boston Red Sox - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Bregman is milking all the time he can spend with his family before the regular season kicks off. Once it does, he will not have much time to do anything other than play baseball and recover.

Where he will end up playing has become a talking point this spring. While he won a Gold Glove at third base last season, Rafael Devers is insistent on staying at the hot corner.

So far, Bregman has taken reps at second base and has played third base. With the regular season quickly approaching, the Red Sox do not have much time to make their decision regarding third base.

