Alex Bregman's son steals the show in adorable Baby Jordans as Astros star and wife Reagan take Knox for first basketball game

For Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, 2023 could have gone better. Although he and his teammates qualified for their seventh straight Conference Series, they were unable to overcome their cross-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, in the seventh game.

Although Astros fans and players themselves would have loved to play for their second straight World Series, the whole staff deserves full marks for their efforts. Now, Bregman is just one of the roster members who is remembering to unwind this offseason.

In a recent Instagram post, Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shared a heartwarming photo of herself and Alex at a basketball game with their sixteen-month-old son, Knox. With smiles all around, Bregman mentioned that this was Knox's first-ever basketball game and he was wearing Baby Jordans for the occasion.

"Quick trip to Vegas for Knox’s first basketball game" - ReaganElizabeth

The game was taking place between the Indiana Pacers and LA Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the NBA Cup. As the first in-season tournament in NBA history, Knox was getting the opportunity to witness something special with his parents.

The flurry of pictures captured the pair sitting courtside with their son. In the final picture of the compilation, special attention is given to the chic Baby Jordans that Knox was showing off.

2023 was Alex Bregman's eighth season playing for the Houston Astros. In 161 games, the 29-year-old hit .262/.363/.441 with 25 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 103 runs scored. While Bregman was unsuccessful in receiving the third All-Star nod of his career, the third baseman finished 22nd in AL MVP voting.

Alex Bregman says every time he comes up to bat, his 3 month old son Knox is held by Kate Upton for good luck." - Daniel Gotera

Though Bregman was born in New Mexico, he and his young family live in the Houston area year-round now. The stylish tyke has been a frequent guest at Minute Maid Park to watch his dad and even took to the field with his mother after the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2022 World Series.

Alex Bregman's son will have plenty of time left to watch his dad play

Knox's first time at an NBA game could not have been a more premium experience. In addition to sitting courtside, Knox was also dressed to the nines and attending with one of baseball's top producers.

Not yet two, Knox Bregman can look forward to many more years of spectatorship. With Alex Bregman's five-year deal set to expire at the end of next season, there is no telling where the growing Bregman family might find themselves next.

