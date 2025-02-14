Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will welcome Alex Bregman, who signed a three-year, $120 million, deal following his nine-year stint with the Houston Astros, which included two World Series titles.

After a roller coaster of an offseason, the Red Sox emerged the winners in his sweepstakes, beating the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and the Astros to sign Bregman.

On Thursday while talking to reporters, Duran shared his feelings on sharing the field with Bregman and welcoming him with open arms as the newest signee on the team.

"I'm excited. He's a great player, and I know he's a winner, and I love to have that kind of mentality on the team," Duran told reporters.

The outfielder was also asked about the Red Sox's offseason acquisitions.

"Seems like we're gonna be pretty good," Duran added. "I always love to be the underdog, and I know there's always people counting us out, and I just can't wait to prove people wrong."

Another Red Sox star beams with excitement after learning Alex Bregman's signing

As the news of Alex Bregman's signing reverberated through the locker room, one of the most enthusiastic reactions came from Walker Buehler, who's also a new face there after signing a one-year, $21.05 million, deal.

“Ever since I’ve seen him play, he’s been one of the better players on the field, starting at (Louisiana State University) as a freshman,” Buehler said via The Athletic.

“He’s continued that over (his career). A very confident player, a guy I think will handle Boston well, hopefully. Has played really well at Fenway. I’m excited about it.”

Alex Bregman bolsters Boston's hitting lineup as it looks to keep up with other AL East competition, including the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The former Astros third baseman slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBI and an OPS of .768 last season. The only question regarding his fit is where he will play on defense.

Bregman has played only third base in his major league career in Houston. However, that spot has been acquired by Red Sox star Rafael Devers. So Devers or Bregman will have to learn a new position this spring.

