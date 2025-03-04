Alex Bregman's tradition-breaking gesture in Spring Training leaves top Red Sox prospect impressed

On Feb. 15, Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Working with the Red Sox in Spring Training, he has impressed some of the top prospects during camp.

Ad

Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer are Boston's No. 1 and No. 3 prospects respectively. They have enjoyed getting to know Bregman and convinced him to defy tradition and travel to a road game to play with the young Red Sox stars.

Speaking to an MLB reporter on Monday, Mayer expressed how exciting it was to see the All-Star third baseman on the bus.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Yeah, he's the man,” Mayer said. “I mean, we were talking about it, me and Roman, and we noticed that the veterans don’t normally come out to road games a lot, so we were giving him a little bit of crap. And he's like, ‘Dude, I'll go to the next one. Like, let's go hang out on the bus.’ Next thing you know he’s on the bus with us.”

Ad

Trending

Alex Cora is the manager of the Red Sox, and he has been impressed with what he has seen from his new third baseman. Cora knows that Bregman will help in 2025, but also appreciates Bregman looking to the future.

“It’s important. He understands what comes with the contract,” Cora said, via MLB.com. “People focus on the opt-outs and all that, but he’s all in. He understands that they're a big part of not only what we’re trying to accomplish this year, but in the future.”

Ad

Alex Bregman believes Red Sox can win long term

Several teams approached Alex Bregman in free agency, making it much harder for him to choose. However, he finally chose the Red Sox as he believes the team can win long term.

"If you look at the prospects in the minor leagues, if you look at the young talent in the big leagues, the veteran players in the big leagues, and the franchise players that you already have in Raffy and Jarren, I think this organization is set up to win," Bregamn said, according to 'Boston Sports Gordo.' "And that was one of the main reasons why I wanted to come here.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bregman will need to help lead the team in 2025, but there is enough talent to help the team in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback