Alex Bregman's wife & his biggest cheerleader Reagan reacts to Red Sox slugger taking AL player of the week spotlight

Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman married his longtime girlfriend Reagan at her parents' home in Katy, Texas, on Dec 5, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a son whom they named Knox, on Aug 1, 2022. They are now gearing to welcome another boy this year. The duo had made their pregnancy announcement on social media in October 2024.

Bregman made the switch to the Red Sox during the offseason after being with the Astros for nine years. He signed a three-year, $120 million contract during the offseason, which includes an opt-out clause after the current campaign. His wife has been the biggest supporter of his endeavors on and off the field.

On Monday, Reagan took to social meida to share the news about Alex Bregman winning the AL player of the week honors after his impressive performances against the Cardinals and the Orioles. She dropped a comment on the image, praising the star third baseman, which read:

"Proud of ya ❤️ "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the IG post here:

"Breggy is your AL Player of the Week!"

Bregman produced one his best performances with the Red Sox inside Fenway Park in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Cardinals on Sunday. He finished the game with four hits, one home run and six RBIs and scored four runs to help the Sox win 18-7 and sweep the Cardinals in the three-game series.

Bregman's offensive statline for the 2025 MLB campaign now reads: .341 batting average, two home runs, 10 RBIs and .974 OPS in 11 games this season. His wife and son were in the stands at Fenway Park to cheer him on during the doubleheader against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, shares highlights from opening weekend in Boston

On Monday, Reagan shared an array of images in a social media post, which included highlights from the opening weekend in Boston.

The images included herself, her son Knox and family members enjoying game day proceedings at Fenway Park and celebrating Alex Bregman's 31st birthday.

"Bits from opening weekend 🎞️ 🏟️ "

The Sox have opened a four-game series against the Blue Jays at home, losing Game 1 6-2 on Monday, taking their overall record to 6-5 for the campaign.

