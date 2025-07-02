Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan, drops 3-word reaction to cozy time with son, Bennett

Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman may be sidelined with a quad injury, but his wife, Reagan, makes sure that through their newborn son, Bennett, they continue to show support for the third baseman. The couple welcomed their second son, the brother of Knox, in April.

Ad

On Tuesday, Reagan posted a mirror selfie where she's seen holding Bennett close while dressed in a comfortable-looking outfit. Bennett, leaning snugly into his mom’s shoulder, was wearing a Red Sox jersey of his father. Meanwhile, Reagan was in rocking cargos, a crop top and oversized sunglasses.

She captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“From family day ❤️”

Reagan's Instagram story

Alex Bregman, placed on the 10-day IL in late May due to a strained quad, is reportedly still without a return date. But if there’s one silver lining to this stretch off the field: spending more time at home with Bennett and Reagan.

Ad

Trending

Reagan Bregman and sons pay warm tribute to Alex Bregman

On Father's Day last month, Reagan Bregman and her two sons, Knox and Bennett, made their way to Fenway Park to greet Alex Bregman. The family was decked out in Red Sox gear and posed on the field.

While Bregman held Knox in his arms, Reagan did so with the toddler Bennett.

Ad

"Happy Father’s Day @abreg_1 🩵 we love you to the moooooon," Reagan captioned her post.

Ad

Red Sox fans are awaiting to learn when the third baseman will return to the field. On Tuesday, Bregman provided a hopeful update on his recovery from a right quad strain that has sidelined him since May.

“I feel really good. Today was the best that I’ve felt during the rehab process, the fastest I ran,” Bregman said (per MLB.com’s Ian Browne).

Ad

“Resumed full baseball activity. So this is a lot of weeks ahead of it, ahead of what we predicted. So we’re kind of taking it day by day when it comes to that, because obviously you don’t want to rush it too much, but we’re very far ahead of where we thought we’d be at this point."

Bregman's coach, Alex Cora, confirmed that the player is “close to being 100 percent” and could return before the All‑Star break (July 18).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More