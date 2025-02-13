Alex Bregman's wife Reagan drops 3-word reaction to her third-trimester wellness routine ft. lymphatic massage

Two time MLB All-Star Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Elizabeth are gearing up to welcome their second child together. The couple have been married for over four years and welcomed their first child, a boy named Knox Samuel, on Aug. 1, 2022.

Reagan, now in her third trimester, is spending all her time at home with the superstar third baseman and their kid. On Wednesday, she spent some relaxing time at the CURV Body Lounge in Scottsdale, Arizona, and shared a story on social media, highlighting her wellness routine that featured lymphatic massage.

Take a look at the image here, which was captioned:

"Self care morning."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Alex Bregman has been making the most of the offseason, which is nearing its end as players gear up to kick off spring training with their respective ballclubs.

Bregman is a two time World Series champion with the Astros. After his second triumph in 2022, Reagan and Knox joined Bregman on the field at the Minute Maid Park to celebrate the Fall Classic title together.

The Bregmans have been staying in Houston, Texas, for years, but now that Alex has ended his longstanding free agency stint after signing a multi-year contract with the Red Sox, the family will move to Boston for the upcoming season.

Alex Bregman signed a mammoth three-year, $120 million, deal with the Red Sox, which includes opt-out clauses after the 2025 and 2026 MLB seasons. He had a decent final year with the Astros last season.

Now, he looks forward to a productive new year with a new ballclub alongside gearing up to embrace fatherhood for the second time.

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, shared delightful highlights from her second trimester

Reagan took to social media on Feb. 6 to share some happy memories from her second trimester. She shared an array of images in her social media post as she expressed her surprise of the onset of her third trimester.

Take a look at the post here, which was captioned:

"Soaking in these slow days 🍓🧺✨🧸 third trimester came quick!"

Alex Bregman has played the role of a caring husband this offseason as the couple created some blissful memories. Together they founded a salsa brand named Wild Sol, and Bregman avidly supports his wife's athleisure brand Exiza, which she founded in 2021.

