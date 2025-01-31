Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan sparkled on social media as part of a maternity photo shoot. The photos depicted Alex Bregman’s leading lady, and her adorable baby bump, posing in a black-and-white tone.

Here’s a look at a clip of the photo shoot, which Reagan shared on her Instagram stories on Thursday:

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan gushes over her stunning maternity shoot - Source: IG

The caption below the photo reads:

“OMG I can’t wait for these.”

The photo also credits @luelakaba for their talented work as the photographer on the shoot.

Bregman and his wife Reagan will be welcoming their second child within the next few weeks. The couple’s first child was born in August 2022.

The Bregman family calls Houston home year-round as he's played for the Astros since his MLB debut in 2016. However, the All-Star third baseman remains unsigned with spring training set to begin next month.

Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan "willing to go above and beyond"

In a People Magazine feature from June 2023, Alex Bregman spoke dearly of his wife Reagan.

According to the feature, he stated:

"She cares: she's willing to go above and beyond for the people she loves and is loyal.”

The love and admiration in his words underscored the kindness and compassion that fills Reagan’s heart. But that wasn’t the only comment he made about his beloved wife.

Alex Bregman added:

“She's hardworking, smart and she literally does everything for me. She makes life better. Whenever I'm around her, she makes me happy."

Bregman’s other half has been a consistent part of his life since the couple began dating. The couple got engaged in 2020 and walked down the aisle in December 2021.

While Bregman has expressed his profound admiration for his wife, it’s worth pointing out that the feeling is mutual. People quoted Reagan from a 2021 feature by The Knot, describing Bregman as follows:

"I love Alex's heart and how he'd give the shirt off his back to anyone. He makes everyone feel included and happy — that's admirable and hard to find."

Now, Alex and Reagan will be looking forward to adding a new member to their family this year.

