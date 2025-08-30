  • home icon
Alex Bregman's wife Reagan keeps it classy in little black top and denim look for date night with Red Sox slugger

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 30, 2025 05:09 GMT
Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan keeps it classy in little black top and denim look for date night with Red Sox slugger - Source: Getty

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman made the move to Boston in the offseason after spending more than eight years with the Houston Astros. While the infielder has shone for his new team, his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, has also made a seamless transition to a new city.

Reagan, who had been living in Boston with their son Knox Samuel, said farewell to their friends after Alex Bregman's move to the Red Sox on a three-year deal in February.

Ahead of the Red Sox's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, Bregman and Reagan spent quality time on a dinner date. Reagan shared a picture of her outfit, a black top paired with denim jeans, for the date in her Instagram story on Friday.

"Found the best little black date night top," Reagan captioned her story.
(Image source - Instagram)

The Red Sox star's wife also shared a glimpse from their date in Boston, showcasing a table with food, wine and a baby feeding bottle.

(Image source - Instagram)
