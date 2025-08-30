Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan keeps it classy in little black top and denim look for date night with Red Sox slugger

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman made the move to Boston in the offseason after spending more than eight years with the Houston Astros. While the infielder has shone for his new team, his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, has also made a seamless transition to a new city.

Ad

Reagan, who had been living in Boston with their son Knox Samuel, said farewell to their friends after Alex Bregman's move to the Red Sox on a three-year deal in February.

Ahead of the Red Sox's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, Bregman and Reagan spent quality time on a dinner date. Reagan shared a picture of her outfit, a black top paired with denim jeans, for the date in her Instagram story on Friday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Found the best little black date night top," Reagan captioned her story.

(Image source - Instagram)

The Red Sox star's wife also shared a glimpse from their date in Boston, showcasing a table with food, wine and a baby feeding bottle.

(Image source - Instagram)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More