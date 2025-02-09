Alex Bregman's wife Reagan soaks in 'slow days', Ryan Pressly, Josh Hader's wives drop 5-word reactions

On Thursday, third baseman Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps featuring her son, Knox. Reagan Elizabeth is currently expecting her second child with Alex Bregman.

"soaking in these slow days 🍓🧺✨🧸 third trimester came quick!" Reagan Elizabeth captioned her Instagram post.

The first few photos in the post were from their visit to The Farm at South Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona. There were also photos of Knox joining Reagan in a photoshoot and another kissing her baby bump.

Reacting to the post, the spouses of big leaguers Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader, Kat Pressly and Maria Hader, left comments complimenting Reagan Elizabeth.

"these are the freaking cutest ☺️" Kat Pressly commented

"loveeee!!! miss yalll sooo much ❤️" Maria Hader commented

Screenshot of Kat Pressly and Maria Hader's comments on Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@reaganelizabeth)

Alex Bregman, Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader all played together for the Houston Astros in the 2024 season, and looking at the aforementioned comments, it appears their wives also share a great bond off the field. Even their children, who are all quite young at the moment, seem to enjoy each other's company.

As of now, it appears the families will unfortunately not be located in the same city for the 2025 season. While Hader is still a key part of the Astros' pitching staff, Pressly has moved to the Chicago Cubs, and Bregman, who is currently a free agent, could potentially be heading elsewhere.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan Elizabeth takes to Instagram to share the recipe for her go-to Super Bowl snack

With the biggest football game of the season barely a day away, two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman's better half, Reagan Elizabeth, took to Instagram on Friday, to share the recipe for her go-to Super Bowl snack with her followers.

"you’re going to love this one 👀🌶️🏈❤️‍🔥" Reagan Elizabeth captioned her Instagram post.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday at the Ceasers Superdome in New Orleans. For the Chiefs, they have a chance to make it three Super Bowl wins in a row, a feat that has never been accomplished before.

