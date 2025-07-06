Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan steps up with major support for relief efforts as Texas faces widespread flood damage

Before making his big move to Boston in free agency, Alex Bregman spent an extremely successful nine-season stint in Houston. Having earned himself two All-Star caps and playing a key role in winning the franchise two World Series titles, Bregman was a firm fan favorite at Daikin Park.

With the state of Texas and its people facing widespread damage due to recent devastating floods, Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, shared a post on her Instagram story on Sunday to raise awareness about methods of helping the state she once called home.

"so devastated 💔😔" Reagan Elizabeth Bregman captioned her story

The flooding, which suddenly began on Friday, has reportedly hit Kerrville and surrounding areas in the Texas Hill Country the hardest. So far, reports indicate that at least 70 Texans have lost their lives as a result of the calamity.

Along with numerous citizens from all over the country, several notable organizations and celebrities, such as pop star Shakira, and beloved sports franchises the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, have also pledged to help out with sizeable donations for Texas and its people in these desperate times.

Alex Bregman takes to the field at Fenway Park alongside wife Reagan Elizabeth and sons Knox and Bennett for Red Sox Family Day

As the Boston Red Sox celebrated Family Day for the 2025 season on Wednesday, star third baseman Alex Bregman and his better half, Reagan Elizabeth, took to the field at Fenway Park to pose for photos. The couple was also joined by their two sons, Knox and Bennett.

Shortly after, Bregman took to Instagram to share the adorable snaps.

"Family Day ‘25" Bregman captioned his Instagram post

Young Knox, who appears to love playing baseball just like his dad, never misses a chance to practice his batting, and this visit to the field was no different.

In one of the images, Knox is spotted practicing his swing while his mom plays catcher behind the plate, while a few other snaps show him rounding the bases like he's fresh from hitting a dinger over the green monster.

