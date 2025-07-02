Red Sox CBO explains why Rafael Devers trade doesn't guarantee Alex Bregman extension

In mid-June, fans and experts alike were shocked after the Boston Red Sox decided to trade Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. One of the finest hitters in the majors and seemingly in the prime of his career, aged 28, the trade left many wondering.
Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, who came under fire from fans after the trade was confirmed, later claimed the move was made to free up some important funds that could be used to improve the team as a whole. Putting two and two together to find a silver lining in an otherwise baffling trade, many fans hoped this might lead to star third baseman Alex Bregman extending his stay at Fenway Park.
However, as Breslow explained during a pregame show on NESN on Tuesday, that is still not a guarantee by any stretch, and a decision will be made "when the time comes."
"Payroll flexibility gives us more options," Breslow said. "But, the trade deadline is not free agency, and dollars alone don't represent the best currency to improve the team. We also have to think about the farm system that we've developed, and how we may need to trade future value for wins in the present.
"Alex has been great, he's more than what we could have asked for, and also in the clubhouse. Right now, we're focused on doing everything we can to bring him back on the field. We love everything he's brought. When the right time comes up to have those conversations [regarding a potential extension], we anticipate doing that."
Red Sox need to hold on to Alex Bregman if they hope to end postseason drought
There seems to be more concerning news coming up linking Alex Bregman away from Fenway Park. Batting .299 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs before a quad injury forced him onto the IL in late May, Bregman has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Red Sox.
Having failed to make it to the playoffs since 2021, fans hope Bregman is still playing in Boston after the trade deadline, in order to have any realistic hopes of ending that drought this year.