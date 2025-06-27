Red Sox star Jarren Duran shares honest feelings about Rafael Devers' move to the Giants

Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran has established himself as one of the few baseball stars to shoot from the hip. Duran has been an open book and was never one to filter his thoughts as it was proven when he shared his mental struggles to the public during a Netflix documentary.

Ad

On June 15, the Red Sox brass dealt club legend Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a handful of prospects. Since then, the squad has been bombarded with questions and narratives as to how they're coping up with one of the locker room leaders gone from the squad. In a candid statement, Duran shared his honest thoughts on the team's status post-Devers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"What’s crying about it going to do? It’s not going to bring him back … He’s gone. He’s on the Giants now. He’s doing his thing over there, so we have to do our thing over here," said Duran on the most recent episode of the Section 10 podcast. (30:01-30:09)

The young Red Sox outfielder also sent a clear message to the fans who have criticizing the team for a perceived lack of empathy about the Devers trade.

Ad

"Honestly, to the fans, if you’re mad about it — you guys can be mad about it because you don’t have to go out and perform on the field the next day. We don’t have that luxury to be upset about it because [we] have to go out and win the next day, with or without Raffy." (30:13-30:28)

Ad

In addition, Duran shared his honest thoughts about the people who have casted their doubts amid their current struggles without their main star.

"But we were always a pretty close group. I think just all these people getting upset about it, it’s obviously made us closer because they think we’re going to s*ck without Raffy, we have to go and prove them wrong now." (30:29-30:47)

Ad

Red Sox slip down the standings post-Devers

To say that the Red Sox have struggled without main man Rafael Devers is an understatement. Alex Cora's squad has only won three out of its last nine games and have been on five-game losing streak as they lost their series to Devers' Giants and were swept by the lowly-Angels.

At the moment, the team holds a 40-42 record that is good for just fourth place in the stacked AL East. With lofty postseason ambitions, it would take a miracle for the team to turn things around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More