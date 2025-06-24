5 MLB stars most likely to be traded at the deadline ft. Jarren Duran and Alex Bregman

With the MLB trade deadline drawing ever closer, teams are quietly positioning themselves to get the best deals possible for their players and prospects. While some teams had gigantic expectations in the offseason (Red Sox), and others have overperformed their projected standings (Rays) — player movement is inevitable.

Ad

In 2024, stars such as Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yusei Kikuchi, and and Jack Flaherty were dealt at 11th hours and flourished in their new surroundings. This year, several key MLB stars could likely be moved on or before the deadline as teams either bolster up for the postseason or call it quits and make room for future contracts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 MLB stars most likely to be traded at the deadline

1) Alex Bregman - 3B, Boston Red Sox

Ad

Trending

Although he had just been signed by the Red Sox ahead of the 2025 MLB season, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awardee Alex Bregman could realistically be dealt by the Fenway Sports Group brass in a move to secure their other ventures.

Ad

Boston recently dealt club stalwart Rafael Devers to the Giants in what was one of the most surprising MLB trades of the last decade. Even reputable journalists such as Kendall Baker are trying to connect the dots regarding Devers' move following Liverpool Football Club's (also Fenway-owned) acquisition of highly-touted German midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans and pundits alike have insinuated that Devers' contract was dumped to the Giants to fund the footballer's massive $145 million transfer fee. If the Red Sox management can do this to Devers who has been with the club for nine years, a big-contract player like Bregman is certainly not safe from being dealt elsewhere. Teams like the Cubs, Tigers, and Yankees might be the right fit for the All-Star.

2) Jarren Duran - OF, Boston Red Sox

Ad

Although teammates with Bregman, Duran's move could signify a totally different ethos for the Red Sox management. The 2024 All-Star Game MVP had a breakout year in 2024 as he led the league in triples and was named into the All-MLB second team.

Ad

With a plethora of options in the outfield and the season seemingly lost for Boston, they could pivot Duran's talents for a haul of younger prospects that the team can turn into solid players in the future. At the moment, squads that are outfield-needy like the Padres and Guardians will be the preferred destination for the fiery star.

3) Sandy Alcantara - SP, Miami Marlins

After setting the world alight in his Cy Young-winning 2022 campaign, Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has never been the same since. Adding to the fact the he underwent Tommy John surgery that obliged him to skip the entirety of the 2024 campaign, it has all been downhill for the former pitching star.

Ad

Although he holds a 4-8 record and a 6.69 ERA, Alcantara is slowly stabilizing as evidenced by a 2-1 card with a 2.74 ERA this month. Although he can't be trusted to be an ace or a top of the rotation selection, the hurler can still be utilized in the backend of starting lineups for teams that have banged up rotations such as the world champion Dodgers and the AL pennant-contending Astros.

4) Luis Robert Jr. - OF, Chicago White Sox

Ad

Yet to reach his peak as he's just 27 years old, Luis Robert Jr. provides the most upside among the most likely candidates to be dealt at the MLB trade deadline. Excluding 2025, Robert has tallied a 14.4 fWAR in five seasons with the Southsiders.

However, time is of the essence and a player of Robert's caliber shouldn't spend their peak with a team like the White Sox given their situation. A move to Philadelphia or Queens could rejuvenate the young star's career.

Ad

5) Pete Fairbanks - RP, Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays are currently 2.5 games to the good in the wild card spots and are currently in hot pursuit of the Yankees for the top seed in the AL East. Logically, trading one of their best relievers would be a counterproductive move as they're projected to reach the postseason this year. However, Tampa Bay has been known across MLB for manufacturing stars — particulary on the mound, out of thin air.

Fairbanks currently holds a 3-1 record with a 2.15 ERA across 30 games this year. With the necessity of bullpen arms in the Dodgers and Phillies' pens, the Rays reliever can certainly be traded for above-market value players at the deadline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More