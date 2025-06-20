Rafael Devers trade jokes fly on internet as Red Sox demote $60 million infielder Kristian Campbell

After Rafael Devers' shocking to the San Francisco Giants, the Boston Red Sox are making another big roster move. On Thursday, insider Jeff Passan took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the organization was sending prospect Kristian Campbell back to Triple-A.

Campbell signed an eight-year, $60 million contract shortly after spring training. However, the 22-year-old has struggled of late, managing only three hits in the last nine games.

"The Boston Red Sox are sending infielder Kristian Campbell to Triple-A, sources tell ESPN. Campbell, who signed an eight-year, $60 million contract this spring, was hitting .301/.407/.495 at the end of April but is .159/.243/.222 since. He'll get a chance to reset in Worcester." Jeff Passan posted

In the comments, fans linked Campbell's move to triple-A to Rafael Devers' trade.

"Devers trade dominoes are falling," a fan wrote

"Somehow they’ll find a way to blame Devers for this," another fan commented

"The Red Sox didn't want Devers bullying Kristian again," another fan replied.

"Lmao shouldve trade him instead of your franchise player," another fan responded.

"Will Devers play first now?" another fan posted.

"If only they had another infielder who could hit for power to supply them with offense," another fan shared.

Red Sox hitter Jarren Duran shares opinion on Rafael Devers trade

After the Red Sox's trade of Rafael Devers, leadoff hitter Jarren Duran had his say on the matter. Duran recalled how he was shocked to find a key player like Devers was on the way out of the team, when he watched him suddenly get off the team plane.

"I don't have Twitter so I just kinda saw him get off the plane and just kinda felt like no way. But like I said, it's Rafael Devers, like I was just shocked to see him leave the plane, but I napped most of the plane so I didn't really have time to think about it." Jarren Duran said, via 'WEEI Red Sox Radio'

Despite having lost a key player, Duran talked about how he was confident in his teammates of still competing for their goals this season.

"I mean I trust everybody we have now and we can't let one little thing deter what we've got going so far. I mean, yeah, he is a great player, but at the end of the day, it's just one guy so we got 25 other that were pulling on the same line to win those series. So we gotta think about it like that as a team," Duran added

As the season progresses, Red Sox fans will hope Jarren Duran and other Red Sox players can back up those claims.

