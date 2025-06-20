  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Rafael Devers trade jokes fly on internet as Red Sox demote $60 million infielder Kristian Campbell

Rafael Devers trade jokes fly on internet as Red Sox demote $60 million infielder Kristian Campbell

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jun 20, 2025 01:19 GMT
Rafael Devers (L) and Kristian Campbell (R) (Images from - Getty)
Rafael Devers (L) and Kristian Campbell (R) (Images from - Getty)

After Rafael Devers' shocking to the San Francisco Giants, the Boston Red Sox are making another big roster move. On Thursday, insider Jeff Passan took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the organization was sending prospect Kristian Campbell back to Triple-A.

Campbell signed an eight-year, $60 million contract shortly after spring training. However, the 22-year-old has struggled of late, managing only three hits in the last nine games.

"The Boston Red Sox are sending infielder Kristian Campbell to Triple-A, sources tell ESPN. Campbell, who signed an eight-year, $60 million contract this spring, was hitting .301/.407/.495 at the end of April but is .159/.243/.222 since. He'll get a chance to reset in Worcester." Jeff Passan posted
also-read-trending Trending

In the comments, fans linked Campbell's move to triple-A to Rafael Devers' trade.

"Devers trade dominoes are falling," a fan wrote
"Somehow they’ll find a way to blame Devers for this," another fan commented
"The Red Sox didn't want Devers bullying Kristian again," another fan replied.
"Lmao shouldve trade him instead of your franchise player," another fan responded.
"Will Devers play first now?" another fan posted.
"If only they had another infielder who could hit for power to supply them with offense," another fan shared.

Red Sox hitter Jarren Duran shares opinion on Rafael Devers trade

After the Red Sox's trade of Rafael Devers, leadoff hitter Jarren Duran had his say on the matter. Duran recalled how he was shocked to find a key player like Devers was on the way out of the team, when he watched him suddenly get off the team plane.

"I don't have Twitter so I just kinda saw him get off the plane and just kinda felt like no way. But like I said, it's Rafael Devers, like I was just shocked to see him leave the plane, but I napped most of the plane so I didn't really have time to think about it." Jarren Duran said, via 'WEEI Red Sox Radio'

Despite having lost a key player, Duran talked about how he was confident in his teammates of still competing for their goals this season.

"I mean I trust everybody we have now and we can't let one little thing deter what we've got going so far. I mean, yeah, he is a great player, but at the end of the day, it's just one guy so we got 25 other that were pulling on the same line to win those series. So we gotta think about it like that as a team," Duran added

As the season progresses, Red Sox fans will hope Jarren Duran and other Red Sox players can back up those claims.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications