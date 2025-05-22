Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell shares honest take on first base transition

Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell has stepped up in a big way this season. He has been a bright spot for the club, playing games in left field, right field, and second base.

He has gone all over the field to help his club, and with Triston Casas down for the year, Boston has a void at first base. So, Campbell is now taking reps at first base to see if he can stick it.

First base is not an easy position to learn, especially on the fly at the big-league level. However, the rookie is more than up for the challenge, speaking about his experiences via NESN's Tom Caron.

"I think the good thing about first base is that I'm learning it for the first time. So, I'm learning how to do it the right way the first time, instead of having to be corrected from the way I learned previously," said Campbell.

This is MLB rookie's first time learning to play the position. While challenging, he likes that he is being taught the right way and will not have to deviate from being taught the wrong way as an amateur.

"The footwork hasn't been terrible. I've been an infielder before, so I kind of know what to expect when it comes certain plays that I expect a hop or a bad hop, or I expect a short throw. Just having feel for the infielders behind me" he added.

Campbell does not feel too far behind at first base. Being an infielder has helped him get reads on groundballs his way. He just needs to get more comfortable working the bag and receiving bad throws.

Learning a new position could be hurting Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell offensively

Boston Red Sox - Kristian Campbell (Photo via IMAGN)

Kristian Campbell started off well at the plate for the Red Sox this season. Across his first eight games, he hit two home runs and had four multi-hit games, but he has since turned down the heat.

Since then, the Georgia Tech product has lost nearly 100 points on his batting average. Hits have been hard to come by, but he was able to brush off a four-game hitting streak yesterday, Wednesday, against the New York Mets.

Trying to learn a new position may not be helping his cause. He does not look as locked in at the plate as he did during the first few weeks of the season.

