Red Sox insider reveals how Kristian Campbell got affected by team’s back-and-forth decision in wake of Rafael Devers' rejection

The Boston Red Sox lineup has been through a lot in the 2025 season. Starting with controversies involving Rafael Devers, a lineup change, to back-to-back injuries to Alex Bregman and Triston Casas.

They’ve been in the spotlight for a while, starting with Bregman and Devers back in Spring Training. However, Triston Casas’ season-ending injury has dealt a heavy blow to the team’s lineup.

In a discussion between MLB insiders Brian Kenny and Alex Speier, Campbell’s struggle to adjust to his new position at first base was highlighted. Speier believes the Red Sox’s back-and-forth over position changes is making it hard for the player to adjust.

“The amount of time he had to work at second base was probably compromised to some degree by the fact that they were trying to get him educated on the idea of playing first base,” Alex Speier said [0:13 - 1:09].

“At the same time, he’s also trying to do all the work behind the scenes in order to right his ship offensively, where Kristian Campbell was spectacular in the month of April…This month, or the month of May, it went off the rails and he was very unproductive as a hitter…”

Initially, Kristian Campbell was supposed to take 1B, shifting from his original second base position. With difficulties arising in switching positions, the team has now put Campbell in his comfort zone.

There were also rumors of Campbell’s possibility for a demotion to Triple-A. But as of now, manager Alex Cora is concentrating on nurturing the player and waiting to see the results.

Rafael Devers rejected the idea of playing in 1B

Rafael Devers [Source: Imagn]

Rafael Devers' explosive media appearance and revelation of switching positions for the Red Sox took the spotlight last month. With the team locking up Alex Bregman, Devers had to switch from third base to designated hitter at the start of the season.

While he wasn’t comfortable with the decision, he accepted the changes and started dominating in his new role. However, with Triston Casas’ injury, the organization wanted him to take first base.

The idea was shut down with Devers saying the team should look for 1B players in the market instead, refusing to switch positions again.

The Red Sox front office even took a flight to talk it out with Rafael Devers, but Devers stuck to his decision. As of now, it seems Devers will continue playing DH with Campbell in 2B.

While Bregman isn’t sure of his return timeline, he said, his rehab is going at “warp speed." The organization is also looking at Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro as possible players for first base.

