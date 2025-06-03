After brutal injury, Red Sox 1B Triston Casas breaks silence on comeback plans

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has endured poor luck with injuries over the past few years. In 2024, he missed a major chunk of the season due to a rib injury sustained about a month after the season began.

Having returned to full fitness after a gruelling rehab schedule, Casas was set to be a fixture at first base for the Red Sox this season. However, a major injury, this time to the lower half of his body, has yet again cut his season short, as the 25-year-old ruptured the patelar tendon of his left knee in early May.

As reported by insider Chris Cotillo on Tuesday, Casas is hard at work to bring his knee back to a pre-injury level of strength, a process the first baseman has described as 'living his worst nightmare'.

Triston Casas is reported to be targetting a return to action on Opening Day of the 2026 season, and doctors reportedly agree with the target Casas has set for himself.

"Triston Casas described this rehab process as “living his worst nightmare.” He is targeting Opening Day and his doctors believe he’s going to make a full recovery. Described the injury as feeling like his knee was hit by a sledgehammer," Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo posted to X on Tuesday

MLB insider backs formidable trio to make up for Triston Casas' absence this year

Despite losing an important piece of their lineup to injury for the remainder of the season, insider Jeff Joyce has hope for the Red Sox to find a way to succeed, thanks to the formidable trio of Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers.

Speaking to MLB Network Radio after Triston Casas had picked up his injury, Joyce backed the offensive abilities of the aforementioned trio to make up for Casas' absence.

"The good news for them (Boston Red Sox) is the three guys at the top of the lineup are hot right now; Duran, Devers, and Bregman. Bregman's been playing well all year, but Duran's playing with his hair on fire again and Devers is smashing the ball right now. So that so the lineup is pretty good," Jeff Joyce said.

Unfortunately for Joyce and the Red Sox, Alex Bregman picked up a quad injury in May. The other two players Joyce mentioned have proved to be quite valuable for the Red Sox, though.

