Alex Bregman shares how he truly feels about Kristian Campbell’s possible demotion to Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox roster in 2025 has been a mess since Spring Training. With Alex Bregman and Triston Casas hitting the IL, several roster moves were made. The first base position has been left in controversy, with Kristian Campbell resuming the position at second base after being a potential pick for first base.

Initially, the team named Campbell as an option for 1B, but since difficulties followed, the young rookie is adjusting to his familiar zone at second base. There were even rumors on whether the Red Sox could option him off to Triple-A, but as of now, they will be keeping him around.

While spirits might be down for Campbell, Bregman has absolute faith in his abilities. The veteran expressed how slumps are quite common for players, and he has no doubts that Campbell will overcome them.

“He’s one of the best players in this organization. He’s going to be a very, very good player in this league for a long, long time. Stuff happens. You’re going to go through little slumps here and there,” Alex Bregman said.

“And once you learn how to dig yourself out of them, they become shorter and shorter. He’s going to be a multi-time All-Star in this league and dominate the league. He’s going to get it figured out.”

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora also commented on Kristian Campbell’s possible trip to Triple-A, saying he’ll not be ruling out any possibilities as of now. The main focus will be to ensure he improves and overcomes his slump.

Currently, Abraham Toro is playing first for the Red Sox, with Romy Gonzalez also being a possibility following his return from IL. Campbell will be playing second for now, with discussions of first base still in progress.

Alex Bregman shares positive update on quad injury

Alex Bregman [Source: Imagn]

Alex Bregman hitting the injured list delivered the ultimate blow to the Boston Red Sox, who were already battling with a messy lineup. Although no return timeline for the star has been decided, he has shared a positive update on his recovery progress.

“It was the exact same thing, but it’s just going really well. So keep plugging along. Obviously, got to respect the injury. But it’s been healing extremely fast, and just got to keep making strides every day and hopefully be back sooner than later,” Alex Bregman said.

Bregman told the Boston Globe that he’s recovering well and his injury doesn’t seem as bad as his quad injury in 2021. They got injured during the team’s faceoff against the Baltimore Orioles on May 23rd.

