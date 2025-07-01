Alex Bregman sends clear message to Red Sox’s extension talk amid swirling trade rumors

During the offseason, the Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a 3-year $120 million deal, with an opt-out option after the 2025 or 2026 season. Several rumors are spiraling in the MLB world with the trade deadline looming.
Whether the team will have an extension talk with their star player or if he’ll hit the trade grounds is still in debate. However, Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras, in an interview with the Boston Globe, revealed that the 3B is open to discussion.
On Monday, Alex Bregman backed his agent, saying they’re on the same page.
“We’re on the same page, Scott and I. Obviously, open to listening to whatever the team has to say.”
However, the focus at the moment remains on winning games. Bregman has been out of the lineup since his right quad injury on May 23. He believes that the Red Sox have the potential to make it into the playoffs, and he’ll be focusing on that.
“When I signed here in the first place, I believed this team is a team that can play playoff baseball, and I still believe that. I'm focused on getting back and contributing and helping this team do that.”
He also provided a positive rehab update, noting that he’s feeling his best and is eager to get out on the field with his teammates. Previously, manager Alex Cora noted that the 3B might be making his return after the All-Star break, but Bregman has proved otherwise. He is currently ahead of schedule.
Alex Bregman gives update on rehab progress
The Boston Red Sox’s third baseman is excited to make his return to the team after a lengthy IL stint. In an interview, Bregman said that he has resumed full baseball activities and feels great overall.
“And yeah, I ran the fastest I ran today. Resumed full activity -- hitting, defense, throwing and running straight and curved as well. So, we've got a lot of running on the agenda this week. So hopefully everything continues to go smoothly.”
He admitted that his return might be “a lot of weeks ahead” of what was initially predicted. However, both the player and the team will be cautious before making sudden decisions to avoid any further lag.