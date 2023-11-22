Alex Bregman's winning habit goes beyond baseball as Houston Astros star bags top horse racing award

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman isn't limited to baseball; he also won a prestigious prize in the world of horse racing. Bregman and Reagan, his wife, are horse racing enthusiasts who just became owners of eight race horses. He won the 2023 New Owner of the Year honor.

"The love of horse racing goes back generations in my family, and I’ve always been a fan," Bregman said. "It’s incredible to have my own horses now and to be able to share the sport with my teammates and fans and to be an ambassador for the sport. I am very honored to receive this award."

Bregman played with the No Nay Mets this season, who won Game Seven, Cadillac Candy, Goldblooded, Kodiac Wintergreen, Soloshot, Homerunhappy, and Miss San Gabriel, in addition to three stakes victories.

Alex Bregman's horse racing experience

Alex Bregman has a lot of horse racing expertise. As a young ballplayer in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bregman spent a lot of his days at Albuquerque Downs, one of the five racetracks in the state.

Since Reagan Bregman, Alex Bregman's wife, grew up riding horses, their involvement with them was only natural.

“We decided to get some of our own and we have eight, including a little one-year-old, but seven that will be racing this year,” Bregman said. “I’m absolutely obsessed with it.”

Bregman's dream has always been to participate in Grade 1 events in the future. According to reports, he has begun implementing them by enrolling his horses in the Kentucky Derby in 2023.

Bregman made his MLB debut in 2016. He began the 2017 World Baseball Classic as the youngest member of Team USA, which took home the gold medal.

He finished the season with the Astros, winning the 2017 World Series. In 2018, he led the American League in doubles and was selected as the MVP of the MLB All-Star Game.

In addition to winning his second World Series in 2022, he set records for playoff home runs and runs batted in, becoming the all-time leader among third basemen.

