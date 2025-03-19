Alex Bregman shares bold take on Red Sox’s mindset heading into 2025 season

With Opening Day approaching, Alex Bregman appears locked in for his first season in Beantown, enough to the point that he shared a bold take on the Red Sox's mindset for 2025.

Since signing his blockbuster $120 million deal in mid-February, spring training has been marred with speculation about player positioning. However, with game one of 162 right around the corner, everything seems to be settling.

The Red Sox came off a year in which the team placed third in the AL East with a .500 record. It marked the third straight season the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs. Its last postseason appearance happened against a Houston Astros team Bregman helped lead to the World Series. Now donning a Boston jersey, the third baseman is excited about helping the Red Sox end their mediocre ways.

On Wednesday, he sat down with the "Foul Territory" podcast in Fort Myers to discuss the team's mindset heading into the 2025 season.

"Wherever they want me to play, I'll play," Bregman said.

The two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner narrated how locked in the team is heading into the regular season. Clearly, the drama played out with Rafael Devers and Alex Cora is a thing of the past.

"I just want to contribute and try to help this team win ball games," Bregman added. "I think what excites me the most about this team so far is just how locked in everybody is."

It's all about winning games and bringing a title back home to Boston for the first time since 2018.

"Everyone is focused. There's a confidence here in these first four weeks of camp. Guys are ready to win. We believe that we have a good team that's ready to go and compete at the highest level in this game."

It remains to be seen if Bregman can walk the talk when the rubber meets the road starting March 27 when the Red Sox open the campaign in an extended four-game series at the Texas Rangers.

Oddsmakers consider Red Sox threats to win the division pennant with Alex Bregman manning the hot corner

Boston Red Sox Futures Odds Open Current World Series 25/1 20/1 American League 12/1 9/1 AL East +450 +350

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Immediately after it was announced that Alex Bregman inked the deal with the Red Sox, the team's odds of winning the AL East fell from +450 to 425. A month has passed since, and DraftKings Sportsbook has Boston lined +350 to halt a six-year string of looking up in the standings to the Yankees, Rays or Orioles.

The same goes for Boston's odds of winning the World Series. They initially opened 25/1, got as high as 28/1 before Bregman was signed, and have since fallen to 20/1 with only five games remaining on the regular season docket.

Boston's win total has moved to 86.5, with heavier -120 vig riding the over since hitting the board 84.5 as well. MLB bettors appear to be taking a very bullish stance on the Red Sox heading into the regular season, and Alex Bregman seems to be one of the main reasons why.

