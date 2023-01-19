Alex Bregman, the Astros' star third baseman, is coming off a stellar 2022 season that saw him win the World Series for the second time with the Houston Astros. The first half of the previous season saw him hit a slump in batting average and OPS, but he incredibly made up for it in the second half with an immaculate, consistent hitting display that continued until the postseason games.

With Spring Training just around the corner, Alex Bregman is feeling the excitement of the 2023 season, with momentum on his side, both on the field and in his personal life. You may recall that on November 5, during the victory against the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series, Bregman shattered his left index finger. However, he was able to resume swinging the bat at the beginning of January.

Bregman has now provided the loyal Astros fans with a positive message, stating that his finger has fully recovered and that he can't wait to take the field for spring training.

"Just excited to get to Spring Training, My finger’s feeling great." - Alex Bregman (MLB.com)

Without a doubt, Alex has been a paramount figure on the Astros' roster alongside Jose Altuve, who has long been loyal to the ballclub and has helped the franchise through some of its darkest times. Fans realized the importance of their third baseman, which is why hearing the news of his finger being completely healed left them ecstatic.

Alex Bregman will go down in history as an Astros legend

In 155 games last year, Alex Bregman, who turns 29 on Opening Day, hit .259/.366/.454 with 23 home runs, 87 walks, 93 runs scored, and 93 RBIs. This was his first healthy season following his incredible 2019 campaign, which saw him finish second in the voting for the American League Most Valuable Player.

🏆 2X WS Champ Cock 🏆 @astros_dude Thinking about that time Alex Bregman hit a 2 run double to silence the “rowdy” Phillies crowd in G4 of the 2022 World Series. Thinking about that time Alex Bregman hit a 2 run double to silence the “rowdy” Phillies crowd in G4 of the 2022 World Series. https://t.co/rKdtQKQBva

"Thinking about that time Alex Bregman hit a 2 run double to silence the “rowdy” Phillies crowd in G4 of the 2022 World Series." - astros_dude

Bregman reached base safely in all 13 of the Astros' postseason games, hitting .294 (15-for-51) with five doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBIs, along with a.379 on-base percentage and a .948 OPS. His final 56 regular-season games, on August 1, coincided with Knox's birth.

In his offbeat interview, Bregman claimed that he feels positive going into the 2023 season and that he is regaining strength in his swing.

"I felt the best swinging the bat this offseason as I have in a long time"

"I feel good going into the season; I’m excited, I can’t wait to get there and get started. To finish the year the way we did and to win it, it adds to the excitement." - Alex Bregman (MLB.com)

John Peabody @PeabodyHitDev



Alex Bregman @ABREG_1 breaking down his mindset to taking a efficient swing according to how his body naturally moves. #TalkinBaseball Alex Bregman @ABREG_1 breaking down his mindset to taking a efficient swing according to how his body naturally moves. #TalkinBaseball https://t.co/AeuCe72QXU

In each of Alex Bregman's six seasons in the Major Leagues, the Astros have advanced to the ALCS while winning four pennants and two World Series. He has only ever known success in the major leagues. It shouldn't come as a surprise that there is a lot of anticipation for the 2023 season, in which Houston is certain to win another pennant.

