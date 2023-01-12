Astros Roster 2023: A look at the best players on the World Series Champions' payroll heading into 2023

2022 was a year to remember for the Houston Astros. Not only did the team win the second World Series Championship in franchise history, but the club enjoyed some special seasons from their players.

Justin Verlander turned the clock back for Houston last season, enjoying one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career. He finished the season with an ERA of 1.75 while recording 185 strikeouts and posting an 18-4 record, en route to his third career Cy Young Award.

The team also enjoyed a true breakout season from rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena. The young shortstop secured a starting spot in the Astros' lineup after Carlos Correa left in free agency. While he was a solid prospect, he surpassed any expectations set upon him. Pena batted .253 with 132 hits, 22 home runs, and 63 RBIs in 2022, eventually winning the World Series MVP for Houston.

Bonda @BenOndaTop It’s funny, because with how all of this with Correa ended up panning out. Had Jeremy Peña not turned out to be such a badass in his rookie season, I’d almost guarantee that Correa would have ended up on the Astros this offseason. It’s funny, because with how all of this with Correa ended up panning out. Had Jeremy Peña not turned out to be such a badass in his rookie season, I’d almost guarantee that Correa would have ended up on the Astros this offseason.

"It’s funny, because with how all of this with Correa ended up panning out. Had Jeremy Peña not turned out to be such a badass in his rookie season, I’d almost guarantee that Correa would have ended up on the Astros this offseason." - @BenOndaTop

Pena will enter the 2023 campaign with much higher expectations from the Houston Astros and their fans. The shortstop will find himself a major contributor in one of the best lineups in baseball.

Houston will begin the season with one of the strongest rosters in baseball, which includes Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, and Alex Bregman. While those familiar faces have helped the Astros become one of the best teams in baseball, the team also added former MVP Jose Abreu in free agency.

Sportskeeda Baseball @sportskeeda_mlb



#LevelUp #Astros #MLB Jose Abreu is looking for a ring and he’s definitely in the right place right now for that Jose Abreu is looking for a ring and he’s definitely in the right place right now for that🔥⚾️#LevelUp #Astros #MLB https://t.co/gpjnprljhM

"Jose Abreu is looking for a ring and he’s definitely in the right place right now for that. #LevelUp #Astros #MLB" - Sportskeeda Baseball

A three-time All-Star, Jose Abreu has been one of the most consistent first basemen in the MLB since his debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2014. In 1,270 games with Chicago, Abreu has hit 243 home runs and 863 RBIs, with a .292 batting average. In 2020, the veteran slugger won his only MVP Award.

Notable changes to the Houston Astros' roster

Although the team added Jose Abreu as well as re-signing veteran Michael Brantley, they did lose some key pieces from their 2022 World Series squad. The most notable absence will be Justin Verlander, who signed a two-year, $86.7 million deal with the New York Mets.

"TREY MANCINI GRAND SLAM" - SportsCenter

While Verlander will be the most renowned departure, the team also said goodbye to trade deadline acquisitions Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez. They will also miss Aldemys Diaz, Jason Castro, Yuli Gurriel, and Will Smith.

Poll : Will the Astros win the World Series again in 2023? No Way Jose! I think they can 0 votes