How does Christian Vazquez's addition strengthen the Minnesota Twins?

On Monday, Christian Vazquez and the Minnesota Twins reached a three-year, $30 million deal. The agreement came quickly amid rising interest from Vazquez's former team, the Boston Red Sox. The market for the veteran catcher was heating up with several teams interested, including the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Guardians, and San Diego Padres.

Vazquez will join the Twins' young backstop Ryan Jeffers as the main catching option in Minneapolis. Both Jeffers and Vazquez are expected to split playing time throughout the season, with Jeffers the superior hitter against lefties, and Vazquez the superior hitter against righties. Ultimately, it will come down to manager Rocco Baldelli to determine which catcher will play each game.

As one of the best two-way catchers in the league, Christian Vazquez will be an asset for the Twins both behind the plate, as well as with the bat in his hand. In 398 at-bats split between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros, the 32-year-old veteran hit 9 home runs and 52 RBIs, while also maintaining a .274 batting average.

Defensively, Vazquez annually ranks among the top catchers. According to fangraphs.com, ranks 7th in defensive value among catchers with a minimum of 800 innings caught last season.

Christian Vazquez's history the MLB

Vazquez was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 9th round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy. Throughout his nine years in the majors, the veteran spent eight of those years with the Red Sox before being traded to the Houston Astros for minor league prospects Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu.

He would go on to win the World Series with the Astros, the second of his career. His first came with Boston in 2018, the franchise's fourth since 2004.

