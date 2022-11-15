Jeremy Pena Meet and Greet: World Series MVP to meet fans at Houston Raising Cane's

There are very few things more beloved in Houston right now than fried chicken and Jeremy Pena. The rookie sensation helped lead the Houston Astros to their second World Series title in franchise history, picking up both the ALCS and World Series MVP along the way.

If he hadn't already won over the hearts and minds of Astros fans, Pena worked a scheduled drive-thru shift at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in southeast Houston today. Even though he was not set to work until noon, the parking lot was filled all night with fans waiting for their meet and greet with the World Series MVP.

Raising Cane's @raisingcanes A World Series MVP AND a Raising Cane’s Crewmember? @Jpena221 is really a ~jock~ of all trades A World Series MVP AND a Raising Cane’s Crewmember? @Jpena221 is really a ~jock~ of all trades https://t.co/3TnnJSy12R

"A World Series MVP AND a Raising Cane’s Crewmember? @Jpena221 is really a ~jock~ of all trades" - Raising Cane's

If there was ANY doubt that Jeremy Pena wasn't a fan favorite already, the extremely long lines outside the restaurant and for the drive-thru should be evident enough. People began showing up on Sunday to meet their World Series hero.

"The people are fired up to see @Jpena221 at @raisingcanes" - Michael Connor

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26

the drive-through at the @astros shortstop Jeremy Peña ( @Jpena221 ) worksthe drive-through at the @raisingcanes on the Gulf Freeway with his fans going nuts. They began lining up here at 9am yesterday to get a chance to meet the MVP of the ALCS and the World Series. .@astros shortstop Jeremy Peña (@Jpena221) worksthe drive-through at the @raisingcanes on the Gulf Freeway with his fans going nuts. They began lining up here at 9am yesterday to get a chance to meet the MVP of the ALCS and the World Series. https://t.co/zUMsIn5cIE

"@astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (@Jpena221) works the drive-through at the @raisingcanes on the Gulf Freeway with his fans going nuts. They began lining up here at 9am yesterday to get a chance to meet the MVP of the ALCS and the World Series." - Mark Berman

Jeremy Pena's historic rookie season

Jeremy Pena not only enjoyed a breakout season, but one of the best rookie seasons that a player could ask for. He became the first Astros rookie to win a Gold Glove, and the first rookie ever to win a Gold Glove at shortstop in MLB history. He also won the World Series, World Series MVP, and ALCS MVP. There aren't many better ways to start an MLB career than the way Pena has done.

CBS Sports @CBSSports



Gold Glove (first ever by rookie SS)

22 HR in regular season

.345 BA | 4 HR | 8 RBI in playoffs

ALCS & WS MVP

World Series Champion



Safe to say he was up for the challenge Jeremy Peña was asked to step in at shortstop for Carlos Correa as a 25-year-old rookieGold Glove (first ever by rookie SS)22 HR in regular season.345 BA | 4 HR | 8 RBI in playoffsALCS & WS MVPWorld Series ChampionSafe to say he was up for the challenge Jeremy Peña was asked to step in at shortstop for Carlos Correa as a 25-year-old rookie🔸Gold Glove (first ever by rookie SS)🔸22 HR in regular season🔸.345 BA | 4 HR | 8 RBI in playoffs🔸ALCS & WS MVP🔸World Series ChampionSafe to say he was up for the challenge https://t.co/iZ5uwKftgP

"Jeremy Peña was asked to step in at shortstop for Carlos Correa as a 25-year-old rookie: Gold Glove (first ever by rookie SS), 22 HR in regular season, .345 BA | 4 HR | 8 RBI in playoffs, ALCS & WS MVP, World Series Champion. Safe to say he was up for the challenge" - CBS Sports

Entering the 2022 season, Pena was named the starting shortstop for the Astros, replacing Carlos Correa, who left the team in free agency. Peña batted .253 with 132 hits, 22 home runs, and 63 RBIs. He also tied Correa for the shortstop rookie record for home runs.

