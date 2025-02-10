Alex Bregman shares Tom Brady's interview ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LIX

On Sunday, third baseman Alex Bregman took to Instagram to share a clip to his story, featuring an interview of legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

The interview in question took place ahead of the biggest football game of the season, Super Bowl LIX, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. The big game presents an opportunity for the Chiefs to potentially win the showpiece event for the third time in a row, a feat that has never been accomplished before.

Screenshot of Alex Bregman's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@abreg_1 IG Stories)

In the clip, Brady talks about how his "superpower" was in fact hours and hours of pre-game preparation. Allegedly, Brady already had the movements of the opposing team's defense memorized before he even took the field, allowing him to essentially play like he was a step ahead of their every decision.

The fruits of his remarkable dedication are definitely there for all to see, with Brady having won the Super Bowl seven times in his illustrious career, along with five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, and a whole host of other honors. He is regarded by many as the best NFL quarterback of all time.

Alex Bregman shares snaps as he works hard during the offseason

On Friday, two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, giving fans a sneak peek into his offseason routine, as he appeared to be hard at work in the gym.

"Bread & Butter" Bregman captioned his Instagram post.

Having enjoyed a strong 2024 season, finishing with a .260 batting average, 26 home runs and 75 RBIs, Bregman played a key role for the Houston Astros as they won their division, the AL West. As soon as the season came to an end, he effectively entered free agency.

With the new season inching closer by the day, Alex Bregman's future still remains up in the air, as the 30-year-old, who is currently a free agent, has still not appeared to finalize where he wishes to play baseball in 2025.

Though there are many teams that certainly could do with Bregman's skillset and experience, a major factor that is proving to be a significant obstacle in negotiations is Bregman's reported demand for a long-term deal.

