Alex Bregman Trade Rumors: Astros star third baseman linked with surprise move to Yankees

Alex Bregman, the two-time World Series champion, has emerged as a hot prospect this winter, with trade whispers linking him to the Yankees. The great third baseman had a good season last year but struggled to get going in the postseason like he did in 2017 and 2022 (both years when the Astros won the Fall Classic).

MLB.com recently proposed a four-team trade rumor that could see the Yanks land the third baseman. The Yankees need a reliable third baseman and an outfielder this offseason.

"In this deal the Yankees would also get Astros outfielder Jake Meyers, an above-average defensive outfielder who is under team control in 2027. Plus, the Yankees get Chicago White Sox pitcher Jared Shuster, whom the White Sox just got last week in the Aaron Bummer deal," via MLB.com

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Two Astros infielders, including Bregman, have contracts that expire in 2024. Jose Altuve is the other ace infielder. According to reports, the Astros want to extend both, but Altuve is their top priority.

Expand Tweet

"Alex Bregman hit a home run at Yankee Stadium and was showered with boos" - espn

Given the Yankees-Astros rivalry in the American League, one could question how Yankees fans will respond to a possible trade link with one of the most disliked players in Yankee Stadium, who previously faced boos after hitting a home run.

Putting aside the rivalry and concentrating on the need for a star and reliable player at third base, the Bronx Bombers and their fans wouldn't have a logical argument to not go after Alex Bregman this offseason.

Being heavily linked with Cody Bellinger as well, the Yankees need business this offseason in order to end their ALCS drought next season.

Expand Tweet

"Alex Bregman to the Bronx, it wouldn't be a bad idea!" - LeoDGlover32

Trade deal which could see the Yankees land Alex Bregman this offseason

With the Astros, Alex Bregman enjoyed another excellent season, batting 262/.363/.441/.804 with 25 home runs, four triples, 28 doubles, and 98 RBI. The Yankees are working to improve that position because it was a disaster the previous season, and his right-handed swing would be a perfect match at Yankee Stadium.

There are other Astros players involved in the deal besides him. In addition, the Yankees get MLB-experienced pitcher Jared Shuster, who is presently with the Chicago White Sox, and outfielder Jake Meyers.

Expand Tweet

"On this date five years ago Alex Bregman hit his 1st career walk off home run to send the Astros to a 7-6 victory against the Blue Jays" - astros_dude

This deal involves four teams. According to the four-team trade theory put out by MLB.com, the four teams involved include the White Sox, the Astros, the Yankees, and the current AL East champions, the Orioles. In addition, the White Sox traded pitcher Dylan Cease to the Orioles, and the Orioles moved infielder Jordan Westburg to the Astros, giving the Yankees support in three crucial areas.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.