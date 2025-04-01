Alex Bregman unveils AB2 torpedo bat with Red Sox amid Yankees’ HR explosion and MLB controversy

While the New York Yankees have been seeing success with their new bats, other players like Boston Red Sox slugger Alex Bregman have taken notice. The new bats have been one of the biggest stories of the early season, and other players are starting to get their hands on them.

One player who got their hands on the new bat was Elly De La Cruz, and he showed just what it could do. He hit two monster home runs in the Cincinnati Reds' big-time win over the Texas Rangers.

Now, Bregman has got his hands on his own model of the torpedo bat. He showed off his new Marucci wood on Tuesday during his club's off day.

A. Bregman's Instagram Story

As you can see, the shape of the barrel differs greatly from bats in the past. The barrel is shifted closer to the batter's hands where hitters tend to make the majority of their contact.

Alex Bregman has yet to hit a home run this season with the Boston Red Sox. With how hot these bats have been for nearly everyone that has them in their bag, it should not be long before he mashes one over the fence.

More and more players are expected to try out the bat over the next few days and weeks. Torpedo bats could soon become a staple in every hitter's arsenal.

The torpedo bats may not help Alex Bregman's struggling Red Sox teammate

Boston Red Sox - Rafael Devers (Photo via IMAGN)

While Alex Bregman has found no trouble fitting in with his new club, his teammate is struggling to find himself at the plate. Rafael Devers has yet to get a hit throughout five games.

There is no denying that he is off to a slow start, and the torpedo bats may not help him. Devers is struggling just to make contact on pitches, sitting with 15 strikeouts.

Devers' consistent struggles have not been easy on the club. They have now lost four games in a row after starting off the season with a win against the Texas Rangers.

However, Devers did come into camp with a shoulder injury that ended his 2024 season early. This could still be affecting him, as your shoulder is rather important as a hitter.

Devers needs to find a way out of his slump and fast. The American League East is too competitive to start at the bottom and try to work your way back to the top.

