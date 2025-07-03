Alex Bregman and wife, Reagan, spend quality time with son, drops 2-word comment amid trade speculation

Despite growing trade rumors, Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman appears to be enjoying his time in Boston with his family. Alex, who's married to Reagan, is the father of two sons: two-year-old Knox and Bennett, whom the couple welcomed in April.
Over the weekend’s Family Day event at Fenway Park, Bregman and Reagan took center field alongside their two sons. Reagan posted glimpses from the day, where Knox can be seen trotting the base paths, at the box score and for a click with the whole family together in one frame.
Alex, who's on the injured list due to a quad injury since May, beamed in his Red Sox uniform while holding a baby, with Reagan and Knox leaning over the stadium wall beside him. The third baseman dropped a two-word caption to mark the occasion:
"Family Day'25."
Reagan reacted:
"core memory ♥️"
Red Sox could move on from Alex Bregman before trade deadline
The Bregman family pictorial comes amid a shocking development from the Boston Red Sox camp. Many thought that after Red Sox traded away third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, Alex Bregam would sign an extension, superseding the three-year, $120 million contract signed in the offseason.
However, on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that if the Red Sox are unable to finalize an extension before the trade deadline, they might move on from the two-time World Series champion.
"This was another shocking name to me," Bowden wrote, "But some execs believe the Red Sox could move on from Bregman at the trade deadline if they can't extend him by then."
There's already a lot of growing frustration among fans after the franchise traded away Devers, whom many considered a franchise icon. Pulling a move on Alex Bregman before the trade deadline will only distance the franchise from its fan base further.
Meanwhile, Red Sox's Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow said that the Red Sox will be aggressive buyers during the trade deadline. If the report from Bowden is true, it could remove the Red Sox from postseason contention.
Let's see if the Red Sox, who infamously pulled plugs on Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers, will do so with Alex Bregman as well.